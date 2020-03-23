Ring of Elysium Team Deathmatch Update Is Out, Few Changes

Ring of Elysium has received some important Team Deathmatch updates and changes. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will see that with Ring of Elysium Team Deathmatch Update, the devs extended the available times by 4 hours on Saturday and Sundays; players can now invite friends to queue up for TDM; and pre-made teams will be more likely to get matched against other.

Ring of Elysium is a multiplayer action video game for PC framed in the Battle Royale genre that has been popularized by the successful PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). This shooting game takes you to a large island where you will have to survive fighting up to 100 players. Below you will see the complete list of Ring of Elysium Team Deathmatch Update patch notes.

Dear Adventurers, welcome to the latest official patch notes for Ring of Elysium. Here are the full details! Thanks for playing, ROE DEV Team.

Extended the available times of this LTM by 4 hours on Saturday and Sundays, here are the details: NA Server: 14:00-22:00 Pacific Time; EU Server: 16:00-24:00 UTC/GMT; AS Server: 16:00-24:00 GMT+8.

Players can now invite friends to queue up for TDM, pre-made teams will be more likely to get matched against other pre-made teams.

Optimized the client performance in TDM.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will see that Ring of Elysium 03/12/2020 update is quite a small patch, as it only has some optimizations and a few bug fixes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added the Adventurer Pass Bundle, where you will receive various rewards, that is on a sale period from March 12 to April 9.

Take note that Aurora Studio and TCH Scarlet Limited’s Ring of Elysium released on September 19, 2018 for PC.