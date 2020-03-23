Resident Evil 3 Remake Mod Turns The Game’s Demo Into An FPS

A new Resident Evil 3 Remake mod shows the gameplay the demo of Capcom’s upcoming survival horror game in the first-person perspective.

A YouTube video gives us a view of a Resident Evil 3 Remake mod. This mod apparently switches the game between the third person to the first-person perspective. However, this mod is only applicable to the recently released demo of Resident Evil 3.

The video shows the start of the demo in 3rd person perspective. However, as Jill Valentine enters the train, the camera switches to the first-person perspective. At first, it seems a bit buggy but as the gameplay moves forward, the mod seems to work flawlessly.

The rest of the gameplay makes it seem like you were never playing a 3rd person perspective game, to begin with. Cutscenes are the only instance where the game reverts back to the 3rd person perspective. But it almost feels like you are playing a DLC of Resident Evil 7.

This mod is apparently not available for download yet. Fans showed their interest in trying out this new mod if the modder decides to adapt it for the full game.

The Resident Evil 3 remake is Capcom’s most anticipated Resident Evil game yet. After the success of the Resident Evil 2 remake, it seemed obvious that the original Resident Evil 3 would be getting the same treatment.

A recent demo of the game was released which gave players a hint of what’s to come with the original game.

This remake of the original game will also feature Nemesis. Capcom has made Nemesis scarier and more ruthless this time around. The mutated monstrosity can pop out of nowhere to annihilate you.

Recent gameplay footage of the game showed the new dodge mechanic being demonstrated by Jill Valentine. This feature will allow players to dodge zombies and monsters quickly.

Capcom is set to release the Resident Evil 3 remake on April 3, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the PC.