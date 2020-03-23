Resident Evil 3 Complete Playthroughs Leaked Online

Take due note that the entire playthrough — start to finish — of the highly anticipated remake of Resident Evil 3 has been uploaded online. In other words, the internet has just been flooded with a ton of spoilers and players interested in protecting themselves should double check before venturing into any Resident Evil 3-related material on social media platforms.

The following video for example is just one of many, containing the complete playthrough of Resident Evil 3 in entirety. While some players have rushed through the storyline in about two hours, the remake offers about five hours of playtime on average. Those immune to spoilers, though, can see for themselves how Capcom has overhauled the classic installment.

Speaking of which, Capcom should be taking down these videos one at a time fairly soon. Resident Evil 3 is not scheduled to release for another twelve days or so but troubles began when several copies of the game were leaked on the streets sometime last week. Hence, unsurprisingly, several streams went live on the weekend where players were playing through Resident Evil 3. Capcom had to spring into action, banning these streams and accounts, taking down videos, and such. Leaking the opening cutscene online was one thing. Leaking the entire game is another.

Resident Evil 3 stars Jill Valentine as she tries to escape Racoon City after the zombie outbreak hit in the events following the first game. Carlos Olivero, who works of Umbrella, is also caught in the middle. Both join forces after meeting up in order to better their chances of survival. Capcom has taken some liberty to modernize Resident Evil 3 Remake but not at the cost of steering away from the source.

In a recent interview, co-producer Masachika Kawata stated that the remake of Resident Evil 2 actually made development of the next remake challenging. The new and improved Mr. X was already matching the Nemesis of the original Resident Evil 3. Capcom had to find ways in which to make Nemesis special and unique in the remake. Hence, why the developer decided to let loose the iconic antagonist. Nemesis can catch up to players anywhere and at any point in the storyline and on the map. The creature has also been given several weapons to make the players’ job of surviving even more difficult.

The Resident Evil 3 remake is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3, 2020. Those interested in making a memorable purchase will have the option of picking up a collector’s edition for a steep $180. Owners will get an 11-inch Jill Valentine statue, a double-sided map of Raccoon City, an artbook, the digital soundtrack, and a classic costume pack.

The release will be bundled with Project Resistance as well, an asymmetric team-based survival game that will serve as the multiplayer component of Resident Evil 3. Set within the same horrific universe, Project Resistance pits four players against a fifth player-controlled villain inside of a closed environment that will contain a number of traps and waves of monsters to survive.