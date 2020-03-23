Resident Evil 3 Demo Datamining Brings New Information To Light

There’s only a few more weeks to go until Resident Evil 3 comes out, but a recent Resident Evil 3 demo datamining incident has brought out a large amount of new information that hadn’t yet been announced by Capcom. These include difficulty levels and, most interestingly, a New Game Plus mode.

Since the Resident Evil 3 demo was released on all of the game’s upcoming platforms (Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC), it’s no big surprise that someone would take advantage of it being on the PC to datamine the game’s files and see what else would be coming.

The Resident Evil 3 demo datamining has given us two pieces of information. Starting off, the game will have four different difficulty levels for players to play, so if you don’t think a certain level is challenging enough, you can bump it up.

Along with the three normal levels (Assist Mode, Normal Mode, and Hard Mode) there’s also a Super-Hard mode for a real challenge. These levels likely mean that zombies and bosses will do more damage and take more hits to put down as you play the game. This will likely also make Nemesis even more dangerous. Yay?

The other piece of information is that there will also be a New Game Plus mode, which will allow players and all of their items and upgrades to go through the game again, making it much less difficult. The description also brings up that various areas will be changed, along with the ending. However, there’s no real details on that yet.

Along with the difficulty modes and New Game Plus, the Resident Evil 3 demo datamining brought up that there would also be unlockables in the game, including concept art and costumes, with two costumes for Carlos and four for Jill.

While there’s been no confirmation at the moment about whether these leaked details are actually true or not, we’ll be able to see them for ourselves when Resident Evil 3 releases on April 3 for the Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.