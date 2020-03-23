Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 13.00 Is Out, New Monsters

A new update went live for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PS4 and Xbox One. In Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 13.00, you will see that there are two new monsters. These monsters are Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang. Both monsters will appear in new special assignments after finishing the main story of Iceborne and unlocking the tundra region in the Guiding Lands.

This is an expansion of the successful Monster Hunter World of Capcom, a game in which we hunt large monsters and improve our characteristics with the beasts we knock down. Users will join the Research Commission to explore the icy lands of the Hoarfrost Reach. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 13.00.

Coming to PC on April 9th.

Raging Brachydios has been added.

Furious Rajang has been added.

Added an item that forces a monster to leave the Guiding Lands.

Raised the maximum level cap for master rank armor upgrades.

Added an augmentation feature that lets you customize the look of your weapon.

Added an option to the Steamworks that lets you change the Steamworks’ output.

Applied a change to the Steamworks that lets you activate the auto mode after sending the Steamworks into Overdrive.

New decor can now be placed in your room in Seliana thanks to this Monster Hunter World: Iceborne patch.

New BGM can now be played in your room in Seliana.

Added new designs for the Squad Card.

New Pendants added.

Applied a change that lets you receive Hunter Helper Rewards from master rank quests.

Added the following charms: Fury Charm V, Power Charm V, Mighty Charm III, Challenger Charm V.

You can now collect item rewards on the round just before a Steamworks overdrive.

Fixed an issue where the options “Take All” and “Sell All” were reversed when the items prepared via oven roast totaled 9999 in your item box thanks to this Monster Hunter World: Iceborne patch.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, abilities wouldn’t rotate when storing potential for awakened weapons.

Fixed an issue where the great sword ‘Empress Galea “Styx”‘ would be ordered incorrectly when sorting.

Fixed an issue where numerical values would not correctly display in the Steamworks results screen.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, an error would occur when joining a squad Online Session using the Online Session ID.

Fixed an issue where, after taking certain steps, a posted quest could not be found in a search.

Fixed the description text of some music player songs.

Fixed an issue where the Beetle Ticket could not be used as a material to meld items.

Fixed an issue where Ruiner Nergigante would be displayed in the Guiding Lands monster list, even though the conditions for it to appear haven’t been fulfilled.

Here you will find the complete list of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 13.00 patch notes. I remind you that Capcom’s Monster Hunter World: Iceborne released on September 6, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.