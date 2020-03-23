Knife Only Playthrough Confirmed for Resident Evil 3 Remake

It looks like players can go through the Resident Evil 3 Remake by only using a knife. The game’s producer recently confirmed that players can use the knife indefinitely without breaking.

The survival-horror aspect of the Resident Evil 3 Remake just went up a notch. The game series is known for its micro-management off ammo and other resources. However, it looks like your trusty knife will never give up on during the whole game.

According to the Resident Evil 3 Remake producer, Peter Fabiano, Capcom has played through the whole game using only a knife. This is what he had to say while speaking with Gameinformer:

We’re dealing with survival horror and everything is exhaustible. You run out of bullets. You run out of herbs. You run out of all the items you can use. So if you did run out of everything, what would you have? The knife. The director always wanted to make it so that you at least have your trusty knife. That’s always something you can rely on.

Peter confirmed that some of the devs over at Capcom managed to complete the game this way. For hardcore gamers, this is music to their ears. If you feel like the games don’t present enough of a challenge, feel free to try the game out in this manner. We can’t wait to see knife-only playthroughs of the game once it releases.

Resident Evil 3 is Capcom’s upcoming remake of the original RE3 game. A recent demo of the game was released which gave players a hint of what’s to come with the original game.

This remake of the original game will also feature Nemesis. Capcom has made Nemesis scarier and more ruthless this time around. The mutated monstrosity can pop out of nowhere to annihilate you.

Recent gameplay footage of the game showed the new dodge mechanic being demonstrated by Jill Valentine. This feature will allow players to dodge zombies and monsters quickly.

The Resident Evil 3 Remake launches for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on April 3.