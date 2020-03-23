In Animal Crossing New Horizons, there are many activities which you can do on your Island. Amongst them is growing flowers. To grow flowers, you will need to unlock access to flower seeds and then water them in a proper way. In this guide, we will explain everything you need to know about How to Grow Flowers in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

In Animal Crossing to grow flowers, you will have to plant the seeds and then water them at regular intervals. There are several different types of flowers that you can grow. But to obtain your first seeds, you will have to do some work for Nook. You will have to bring him several different creatures for your first bag of seeds.

After the task is done for Nook, you can purchase flowers freely from the store. To water the flower beds, you will need the Flimsy water can. The task will also unlock the recipe to craft this can. You will need five Softwood to craft the Watering Can.

After obtaining the seeds and water can, you will be able to grow flowers on your Island.

Choose a patch of grass or dirt where you want to grow the plant and then from your inventory, select the flower seed bag and then choose how many seeds you want to plant.

Then select the watering can and hold it in your hand, then use it to water your flowers. The ones you have watered will glow until 6 AM next day. The flowers you don’t water will start to sag and turn brown. If you don’t water a flower for 2 days, it will die.

When you plant a seed, it may grow into the common variant or if you are lucky, into the rare ones depending upon your luck. Below are all the different types of flowers you can grow in Animal Crossing.

Carnations

Carnations can be obtained through a letter from ‘Mom’ or ‘Dad’. They breed pink and red carnations which are common. White carnations are hybrid of red and pink and is rare.

Hybrid Parents White Carnations Red Carnations + Pink Carnations

Cosmos

Cosmos are common flowers sold by Nook in three colors, White, red and yellow. They give following hybrids.

Hybrid Cosmo Parents Cosmos Pink Red+White Orange Red+Yellow Black Orange+Orange

Dandelions

You cannot grow dandelions. They are wildflowers that grow randomly in your town. They spend a few days in their yellow form, then turn into puffs and eventually disappear.

Jacob’s Ladder

This flower grows in your town only when you have Perfect Town Rating. They are white flowers that appear randomly by cliff edges in your town on days you have a Perfect Town.

Lilies

Lilies are common flowers sold by Nook in three colors, White, red and yellow. They give the following hybrids.

Hybrid Lily Parents Lily Pink Red+White Orange Red+Yellow Black Red+Red

Pansies

Pansies are common flowers sold by Nook in three colors, White, red and yellow. They give the following hybrids.

Hybrid Pansy Parents Pansies Orange Red+Yellow Blue White+White Red (Special) Blue+Red Purple Red (Special) +Red (Special) Orange (Special) Blue+ Orange Purple Orange (Special)+ Orange (Special)

Roses

Roses are sold by Nook in three colors; White, red and yellow. They make the following hybrid combinations.

Hybrid Rose Parents Roses Pink Red+White Purple White+White Pink Red+Red Orange Red+Yellow Black Red+Red Red (Special) Orange+Purple Blue Red (Special)+ Red (Special) Gold Only obtained by watering dried black rose with Golden Watering Can.

Tulips

Tulips are common and they are available in three colors; White, Red and Yellow.

Hybrid Tulip Parents Tulips Pink Red+White Orange Red+Yellow Black Red+Red Purple Orange+Orange

Violets

Violets are a common flower which spawn randomly and also are sold in three original colors; White, Purple, and Yellow.