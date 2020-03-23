When playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Switch, you will come across quite a few secrets. Wisp the ghost is one of the secrets that you will find when exploring your island and he will task you with finding some lost spirits for him. In this guide, we will show you How to Find Wisp’s Spirits in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Wisp the Ghost only appears during late night at random. When you first meet it, it becomes so terrified that its spirit breaks into five pieces which are then spread out over the island. You need to find them in order to put Wisp back together.

How to Find Wisp’s Spirits in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The first thing you need to know is that if you do not find all the pieces on the same night, they will have disappeared by morning time. So you should find all of them at once. You need the net to capture these pieces so be sure to craft one beforehand.

You must search across every inch of the island to find all five pieces. If you find a piece and it ends up floating away out of reach then don’t worry.

It will return in a few minutes so you can grab it then. Alternatively, you can get it with the ladder if you have one in your possession.

Once you’ve collected all five spirit pieces, bring them back to Wisp and you will get a reward. You’ll be asked if you want “Something new” or “Something expensive.”

However, regardless of what you pick, the items you receive will be random. You will also get Nook Miles for your trouble and the gratitude of a ghost, which can be a pretty difficult thing to come by considering their nature and all.