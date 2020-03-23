Generation Zero March Update Is Live, New Features And Bug Fixes

Generation Zero has received some important updates for March 2020. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will see that with the Generation Zero March Update, the developers are now allowing you to craft things within the world; they have taken the opportunity to give the player inventory a bit of a facelift; and they have taken another pass at the beginning Archipelago region and given it quite the significant update.

In this game you play in an immense open world created thanks to the Apex engine, and that includes day and night cycle, unpredictable weather conditions, and a series of elements such as destructible scenarios, dynamic artificial intelligence for enemies and an atmosphere based on the eighties.

You visit a version of the 80s of Sweden, in which violent machines have invaded the peaceful countryside. Your mission, alone and accompanied with up to three friends, will be to face them following guerrilla tactics and skirmishes through large scenarios. Robotic enemies are always present in the world, hanging around and acting according to their purposes. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding the Generation Zero March Update.

Crafting

Something that we’ve been wanting to add for a while, and something that many players felt would be an improvement, is the ability to craft items. With this update we’re taking our first steps into allowing you to craft things within the world! As this is only the beginning, we’re starting small but will continue to add elements to this feature as time goes on – so let us know what you’d like to see!

Inventory Update

Alongside Crafting we’ve taken the opportunity to give the player inventory a bit of a facelift. There was a lot of feedback around this one in various forms and something we spent a bit of time thinking about how to approach. In the end we looked for something that would be more convenient to use, easier to understand, and less technically complicated – something that we think people will be used to and appreciate in Generation Zero.

Going forward players will now have lists of items in categories and your inventory will only be limited by item weight. No longer by number of items! Additionally we’ve done away with the stack limitations so you more easily manage all of the items you have! Just like with Crafting, this is new to you all and we’re very much open to your feedback on how it’s working.

Continued World Revamp

As part of our ongoing work to make the world feel more alive we’ve taken another pass at the beginning Archipelago region and given it quite the significant update. You’ll see more named locations, more interesting “world scenes”, and more variety in the houses. This is just the start of how we want to continue to revamp parts of the world to make each region feel more distinct and play into a larger narrative. Something that we hope pulls you into the experience even more and excites you to keep exploring.

Here you will find the complete list of all Generation Zero March Update patch notes. I remind you that Avalanche Publishing’s Generation Zero released on March 26, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.