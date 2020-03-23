DOOM Eternal vs Doom 2 (1994) Demon Character Models Compared

Bethesda Softworks and id Software recently released DOOM Eternal, the latest game in the franchise. Let’s take a look at how the latest game’s demon character models compare to Doom 2 (1994).

The original DOOM games are classics that have shaped what modern FPS shooters look like. We have come a long way in terms of graphical fidelity and character designs when it comes to modern AAA games. A recent video by NightPain compares the demon character models between DOOM Eternal and Doom 2 (1994).

Looking at the comparison, the Zombieman from the original game looked more like a human than an actual demon. DOOM Eternal portrays a blend between a Terminator and a demon in comparison and its now called Mecha Zombie.

Other character models in Doom 2 such as the Imp and the Cacodemon look remarkably similar to the ones in DOOM Eternal.

The Archnotron and Lost Soul demons have seemingly received big changes as compared to the original. Both of them have slightly changed character designs with updated details.

Demons like the Pain Elemental, Revenant, Hell Knight, Arch-Vile look like updated and improved versions of themselves in DOOM Eternal. You can see that a much higher level of detail went into creating the character designs for the latest game.

Of course, all the demons in DOOM Eternal look better due to this generation’s game graphics capabilities. However, at the end of the video, we see the Slayer himself from both DOOM games. The latest incarnation of the Slayer seems to have a more mechanical suit as compared to the original games.

Slayer’s weaponized mechanical suit seems worlds apart from its original predecessor. Our protagonist actually looks like he could handle millions of demons. The original slayer looked more like a regular soldier in a green outfit.

DOOM Eternal is out and it is everything we expected and more. If you are experiencing any problems in getting the game up and running, check out our list of possible fixes. The game is available on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows.