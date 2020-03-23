Doom Eternal Errors, Crashes, Black Screen, Alt-Tab Issues And Fixes

Doom Eternal is now out, and as you might expect, the launch wasn’t issue-free. Players are reporting crashes, black screen, FPS drops, and many other errors. If you are experiencing any kind of technical issue with the game, check out this troubleshooting guide for possible fixes.

Doom Eternal Errors, Crashes and Fixes

Here, we’ve compiled a list of all the Doom Eternal errors, crashes and more, along with some popular fixes that might get your game up and running.

Game Crashes At Launch

Several PC players are reporting the game crashing at launch or shortly after the intro video. To fix it, check your graphics card driver and if it’s outdated, download and install the latest version on your computer. Close and exit any unnecessary programs running in the background. You can also try disabling the Windows fullscreen optimization to fix this problem.

If nothing works, then reinstalling the game on the system partition could do the trick.

Black Screen Fix

If you’re getting a black screen on launch, first make sure that you meet the minimum requirements to run Doom Eternal. Next, try to run the game as an administrator. If you’ve got antivirus software installed, it might be blocking your game’s .exe file. So disable your antivirus temporarily and check if it resolves your issue.

Many times, programs with overlays, like Steam or Discord, are causing the problem. In this case, disabling any overlays you might have can help you solve the problem.

If the black screen error won’t go away after trying the above fixes, then your only other option is to contact Bethesda support.

FPS Drops

Many PC players are also reporting FPS drops while playing Doom Eternal. If you’re in the same boat, you should consider turning down certain game settings to improve FPS. You can set your Overall Graphics Quality to Medium or even Low if your computer is a bit old or something.

If you’re using an Nvidia graphics card, you can tweak your settings from the Nvidia Control Panel. Simply go to Manage 3D settings and set Preferred refresh rate to “Highest available” and Power Management Mode to “Prefer maximum performance”.

Demon Gate Closed Even After Killing All Demons

There have been reports of a glitch where the players couldn’t progress because a demon gate was closed even after there was no demon left. This happens when demons manage to escape their enclosures; you wait a few minutes so that they could return. If they don’t, restart the game from the previous checkpoint.

Unable to do Alt-Tab out of the game

When in fullscreen mode, you cannot alt-tab out of the game unless there is another window open. So press Ctrl+Shift+Esc to open up the task manager and then you’ll be able to alt-tab between it and the game.

Audio Crashing

Audio crashing and other related bugs are mainly caused by the wrong frequency set for the game. To resolve the audio crashing issue, right-click on the speaker icon in the bottom right corner of the desktop and select Settings.

Click “Sound Control Panel”, then right-click on your device and select Properties. Go to the “Advanced” tab and in the drop-down select “24 bit, 44100 Hz (Studio Quality)”. Click Apply then OK to save your changes.