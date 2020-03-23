Doom Eternal Deag Ranak Boss Guide

DOOM Eternal kicks the game off with Deag Ranak boss who is actually a priest guardian that you have to take down in the game. With all evil masterminds, come, dangerous minions, you have to take down. Since you’re the feared demon slayer, it should be no problem for you.

Deag Ranak will send out a demon who is part machine. Therefore, making a deadly combination of extreme firepower and demonic strength.

Doom Eternal Deag Ranak Boss

The Agaddon Hunter

Long thought to be extinct, belonging to the Telos Realm, these demons were meant to hunt the Slayer and his Night Sentinels during the Holy Crusade. And now, he has missiles and a considerable software upgrade.

Weakness – The pulse rifle! In order to stagger the Doom Hunter, you have to use the pulse rifle and take down his shield. Doing so will leave him vulnerable to all damage. Once his shield is down, that is your cue to unleash all the firepower you got.

Demons – The guardian itself isn’t as powerful as you would imagine, the real problem are the minions running around and adding up to that incoming DPS. The best thing you can do is take them out as you circle the entire arena. Which brings me to the next important point, mobility.

Use your Surroundings – You will find poles to swing onto, and boosters to give you some height. Combine that with your dash ability and it will be virtually impossible for the Doom Hunter to get too close to you. Repeat this until you can get his shield down, and then proceed to take him down by closing the distance when needed.

More than One – You won’t have the fortune of facing only one of these abominations. Once you finally defeat the first one, the scenery will change and you will be pitted against more of the Hell Priest’s creations. Take them down whilst keeping all the previously mentioned points in mind and you should be able to make it through the area.

Note that the amount of adds significantly increase in this section of the battle.

Priest Ranak

He isn’t as strong as any of the foes you just faced. All you have to do is take care of the adds around him and ‘take care’ of him. Pretty satisfying to say the least.