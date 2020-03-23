DOOM Eternal 03/22/2020 Patch Is Live, Small Crash Fix

A new patch went live for DOOM Eternal on PC (Steam). In this DOOM Eternal 03/22/2020 Patch, you will see that this is a very small update only focused on fixing an annoying crash fix. Take note that this a slight game spoiler, so be cautious in reading the article further. To be exact, the developers fixed a crash to desktop when playing DOOM and DOOM II in the Fortress of DOOM.

DOOM Eternal is the sequel to the hit DOOM. Delving again into the classic roots of the FPS genre, the second installment developed by id Software and Bethesda continues to bet on the all-out war against demons. In this game, you must take on the role of the DOOM Slayer and take revenge on the forces of hell, where there are new and classic demons, as well as powerful weapons and abilities.

The game leads you to fight for different dimensions. Below you will find the complete list of DOOM Eternal 03/22/2020 Patch patch notes.

Hey all, we’re currently pushing live a minor patch that includes a crash fix!

Slight Game Spoiler: Fixed a crash to desktop when playing DOOM and DOOM II in the Fortress of DOOM.

In other news, as you may or may not know, DOOM Eternal has no Deathmatch mode. This is something that may surprise many fans of the franchise. Pete Hines, vice president of marketing and communication for Bethesda, explained in a recent interview why DOOM Eternal does not have this mode.

In an interview with Shack News, Pete Hines has been blunt about his views on the Deathmatch. Meaning that for Bethesda’s vice president of marketing, this classic mode no longer has much more to contribute to the DOOM formula.

No. That mode is eons old. The biggest problem we thought we had with Doom 2016 was that [multiplayer] wasn’t done at id, and felt really disconnected from the base game that everybody loved. Whether you’re playing DOOM Eternal by yourself or with others, we want it to feel like you’re all playing the same game. That’s as opposed to, ‘I’m a badass demon slayer in single-player, but when I go over to multiplayer, there are no demons, and it’s just Deathmatch.’ I don’t know what that has to do with [Doom] other than that, well, a couple of decades ago we had that, so we should just have that again. We don’t want to do something just for the sake of doing it, or because something has always been a certain way.

I remind you that id Software and Bethesda Softworks’ DOOM Eternal released on March 20, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and Xbox One.