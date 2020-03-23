CSGO 03/22/2020 Update Is Live, Half-Life: Alyx Content

A brand new update released for CSGO. Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment’s latest patch released on PC (Steam). CSGO 03/22/2020 Update has new in-game content to celebrate the release of Half-Life: Alyx. There you will be able to get Half-Life: Alyx Collectible Pins Capsule, Sticker Capsule, and Patch Pack that are now available in the CS:GO store. Below you will find the complete list of CSGO 03/22/2020 Update patch notes.

Half-Life: Alyx – Added a complimentary exclusive Music Kit and a complimentary Genuine Alyx Pin for pre-purchasers of Valve Index hardware.

Added a complimentary exclusive Music Kit and a complimentary Genuine Alyx Pin for pre-purchasers of Valve Index hardware. Half-Life: Alyx – Half-Life: Alyx Collectible Pins Capsule, Sticker Capsule, and Patch Pack are now available in the CS:GO in-game store to celebrate release of Half-Life: Alyx.

Half-Life: Alyx Collectible Pins Capsule, Sticker Capsule, and Patch Pack are now available in the CS:GO in-game store to celebrate release of Half-Life: Alyx. Misc – Improved performance of bots when loading AI behaviour trees.

Improved performance of bots when loading AI behaviour trees. Misc – Fixed “Go Go Go” voice line for Doctor Romanov.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (or simply CSGO) is a first-person shooter action video game. Fourth installment of the Valve saga, CSGO repeats the usual approach: two teams, terrorists and anti-terrorists, fighting each other to meet objectives such as planting / deactivating a bomb. It is the most popular multiplayer FPS among eSports and has dedicated servers as well as custom games where you can enjoy many game modes.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that CSGO 03/04/2020 Update only has a few miscellaneous fixes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they updated the Diamond Operation Coin materials, fixed several respawn-related bugs in the Co-op Strike mission, and fixed an important UI error in workshop maps.

I remind you that Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive released on August 21, 2012 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.