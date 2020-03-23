Call Of Duty: Warzone Hits 30 Million Players Since Launch

Warzone, the new Call of Duty-styled battle royale experience, continues to see a surging player-base, which was always expected due to the free-to-play model.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, Activision revealed that more than 30 million players have now explored Verdansk since Warzone was released about a couple of weeks back. However, the Call of Duty publisher refrained (once again) from breaking down that figure into players who already owned Modern Warfare and players who downloaded Warzone as a standalone free-to-play offering.

Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community . Jump in and play for free now. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/KFKhb8CNNK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 20, 2020

Warzone registered more than 6 million players on the first day. In comparison, Apex Legends saw 2.5 million players at launch and 10 million players in three days. Fortnite, on the other hand, had to wait two whole weeks before hitting 10 million players. Hence, Warzone crossing the 15-million barrier in less than a week is nothing short of a remarkable achievement. The overall number may as well reach 20 million by the end of the first week.

Unlike other battle royale games, Warzone has a distinct Call of Duty feel. That means some gameplay mechanics have been either changed or slightly tweaked. There are new mechanics and features as well. Hence, newcomers will have to familiarize themselves with what Warzone offers even if they are coming straight from say Apex Legends or Fortnite.

For those still unaware, Warzone is the previously rumored battle royale mode for Modern Warfare. There are two ways to gain access. Those who already own Modern Warfare have to simply update their client. Those still sitting on the fence about the latest Call of Duty installment can just download Warzone for free — without getting access to the main single-player and multiplayer of course.

We have compiled a list of commonly asked questions that should help new players understand the new Call of Duty mode better. Going through this handy guidebook will clarify any confusion that players might have and get them primed and ready for their next Warzone match.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.