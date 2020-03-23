You need a variety of tools to be able to perform various tasks around your new island in Animal Crossing. To explain the purpose of each tool and how to acquire these tools, we have prepared this Animal Crossing New Horizons Tools guide.
You can craft all these tools in Animal Crossing once you have learned their DIY recipes.
Animal Crossing New Horizons Tools
Axes
Axes are the tools that can be used to get wood by cutting and chopping down trees. There are many versions of axes, first one is the flimsy axe which is not able to cut trees so if you use this axe it will break so keep upgrading.
There are three axes:
Prices
|Item
|Buy Price
|Sell Price
|Durability
|Flimsy Axe
|800
|200
|Very Low
|Stone Axe
|–
|560
|–
|Axe
|–
|625
|–
Required Materials
|DIY Item
|Required Materials
|Axe
|
|Flimsy Axe
|
|Stone Axe
|
Shovel
Shovel is the tool to dig up the soil to get fossils, to plant trees and pitfall seeds. You can dig up stumps and bury other items in the ground as well with shovel. The whole you dig with shovel will remain there until you shovel again to fill it back up. You will get shovel on your second day of playing so get it ASAP.
Prices
|Item
|Buy Price
|Sell Price
|Durability
|Flimsy Shovel
|400
|100
|Low
|Shovel
|–
|600
|–
Required Materials
|DIY Item
|Required Materials
|Flimsy Shovel
|Hardwood (×5)
|Shovel
|
Fishing Rod
This tool is going to be the most useful tool of the game for you as it will help you catch fish from rivers, ponds and sea. Fish is an important and endless source of Bells and Fishing rod is going to help you a lot.
Prices
|Item
|Buy Price
|Sell Price
|Durability
|Flimsy Fishing Rod
|400
|100
|Very Low
|Fishing Rod
|–
|600
|–
Required Materials
|DIY Item
|Required Materials
|Fishing Rod
|
|Flimsy Fishing Rod
|Tree Branch (×5)
Slingshot
This tool will help you shoot down stuff like mysterious gifts that are floating in the sky. You can simply hear the gift blowing in the air so look at the sky to point out the gift then position yourself and shoot at the balloon carrying the gift.
Prices
|Item
|Buy Price
|Sell Price
|Durability
|Slingshot
|900
|225
|Unbreakable
Required Materials
|DIY Item
|Required Materials
|Slingshot
|Hardwood (×5)
Travel Tools
These are some of the tools that you will require to get around on the island, like the vaulting pole will help you cross the rivers and ladder can help you climb the cliffs.
Prices
|Item
|Buy Price
|Sell Price
|Durability
|Vaulting Pole
|–
|600
|Unbreakable
|Ladder
|–
|–
|Unbreakable
Required Materials
|DIY Item
|Required Materials
|Ladder
|
|Vaulting Pole
|Softwood (×5)
Net
This is a super useful item that will help you catch bugs which you can then sell to earn Bells.
Prices
|Item
|Buy Price
|Sell Price
|Durability
|Flimsy Net
|400
|100
|Very Low
|Net
|–
|600
|–
Required Materials
|DIY Item
|Required Materials
|Flimsy Net
|Tree Branch (×5)
|Net
|
Watering Can
As the name implies, it is a can that will let you water flowers and keep them healthy.
Prices
|Item
|Buy Price
|Sell Price
|Durability
|Flimsy Watering Can
|800
|200
|Low
|Watering Can
|–
|600
|–
Required Materials
|DIY Item
|Required Materials
|Flimsy Watering Can
|Softwood (×5)
|Watering Can
|
These are some other typical items in the game you will acquire through some seasonal events.
Ocarina
|DIY Item
|Required Materials
|Ocarina
|Clay (×5)