You need a variety of tools to be able to perform various tasks around your new island in Animal Crossing. To explain the purpose of each tool and how to acquire these tools, we have prepared this Animal Crossing New Horizons Tools guide.

You can craft all these tools in Animal Crossing once you have learned their DIY recipes.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Tools

Axes

Axes are the tools that can be used to get wood by cutting and chopping down trees. There are many versions of axes, first one is the flimsy axe which is not able to cut trees so if you use this axe it will break so keep upgrading.

There are three axes:

Prices

Item Buy Price Sell Price Durability Flimsy Axe 800 200 Very Low Stone Axe – 560 – Axe – 625 –

Required Materials

DIY Item Required Materials Axe Wood (×3)

Iron Nugget (×1)

Flimsy Axe (×1) Flimsy Axe Stone (×1)

Tree Branch (×5) Stone Axe Wood (×3)

Flimsy Axe (×1)

Shovel

Shovel is the tool to dig up the soil to get fossils, to plant trees and pitfall seeds. You can dig up stumps and bury other items in the ground as well with shovel. The whole you dig with shovel will remain there until you shovel again to fill it back up. You will get shovel on your second day of playing so get it ASAP.

Prices

Item Buy Price Sell Price Durability Flimsy Shovel 400 100 Low Shovel – 600 –

Required Materials

DIY Item Required Materials Flimsy Shovel Hardwood (×5) Shovel Iron Nugget (×1)

Flimsy Shovel (×1)

Fishing Rod

This tool is going to be the most useful tool of the game for you as it will help you catch fish from rivers, ponds and sea. Fish is an important and endless source of Bells and Fishing rod is going to help you a lot.

Prices

Item Buy Price Sell Price Durability Flimsy Fishing Rod 400 100 Very Low Fishing Rod – 600 –

Required Materials

DIY Item Required Materials Fishing Rod Iron Nugget (×1)

Flimsy Fishing Rod (×1) Flimsy Fishing Rod Tree Branch (×5)

Slingshot

This tool will help you shoot down stuff like mysterious gifts that are floating in the sky. You can simply hear the gift blowing in the air so look at the sky to point out the gift then position yourself and shoot at the balloon carrying the gift.

Prices

Item Buy Price Sell Price Durability Slingshot 900 225 Unbreakable

Required Materials

DIY Item Required Materials Slingshot Hardwood (×5)

Travel Tools

These are some of the tools that you will require to get around on the island, like the vaulting pole will help you cross the rivers and ladder can help you climb the cliffs.

Prices

Item Buy Price Sell Price Durability Vaulting Pole – 600 Unbreakable Ladder – – Unbreakable

Required Materials

DIY Item Required Materials Ladder Wood (×4)

Softwood (×4)

Hardwood (×4) Vaulting Pole Softwood (×5)

Net

This is a super useful item that will help you catch bugs which you can then sell to earn Bells.

Prices

Item Buy Price Sell Price Durability Flimsy Net 400 100 Very Low Net – 600 –

Required Materials

DIY Item Required Materials Flimsy Net Tree Branch (×5) Net Iron Nugget (×1)

Flimsy Net (×1)

Watering Can

As the name implies, it is a can that will let you water flowers and keep them healthy.

Prices

Item Buy Price Sell Price Durability Flimsy Watering Can 800 200 Low Watering Can – 600 –

Required Materials

DIY Item Required Materials Flimsy Watering Can Softwood (×5) Watering Can Iron Nugget (×1)

Flimsy Watering Can (×1)

These are some other typical items in the game you will acquire through some seasonal events.

Ocarina