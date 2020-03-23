Animal Crossing New Horizons Tools Guide

By Arqam

You need a variety of tools to be able to perform various tasks around your new island in Animal Crossing. To explain the purpose of each tool and how to acquire these tools, we have prepared this Animal Crossing New Horizons Tools guide.

You can craft all these tools in Animal Crossing once you have learned their DIY recipes.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Tools

Axes
Axes are the tools that can be used to get wood by cutting and chopping down trees. There are many versions of axes, first one is the flimsy axe which is not able to cut trees so if you use this axe it will break so keep upgrading.

There are three axes:

Prices

Item Buy Price Sell Price Durability
Flimsy Axe 800 200 Very Low
Stone Axe 560
Axe 625

Required Materials

DIY Item Required Materials
Axe
  • Wood (×3)
  • Iron Nugget (×1)
  • Flimsy Axe (×1)
Flimsy Axe
  • Stone (×1)
  • Tree Branch (×5)
Stone Axe
  • Wood (×3)
  • Flimsy Axe (×1)

Shovel
Shovel is the tool to dig up the soil to get fossils, to plant trees and pitfall seeds. You can dig up stumps and bury other items in the ground as well with shovel. The whole you dig with shovel will remain there until you shovel again to fill it back up. You will get shovel on your second day of playing so get it ASAP.

Prices

Item Buy Price Sell Price Durability
Flimsy Shovel 400 100 Low
Shovel 600

Required Materials

DIY Item Required Materials
Flimsy Shovel Hardwood (×5)
Shovel
  • Iron Nugget (×1)
  • Flimsy Shovel (×1)

Fishing Rod
This tool is going to be the most useful tool of the game for you as it will help you catch fish from rivers, ponds and sea. Fish is an important and endless source of Bells and Fishing rod is going to help you a lot.

Prices

Item Buy Price Sell Price Durability
Flimsy Fishing Rod 400 100 Very Low
Fishing Rod 600

Required Materials

DIY Item Required Materials
Fishing Rod
  • Iron Nugget (×1)
  • Flimsy Fishing Rod (×1)
Flimsy Fishing Rod Tree Branch (×5)

Slingshot
This tool will help you shoot down stuff like mysterious gifts that are floating in the sky. You can simply hear the gift blowing in the air so look at the sky to point out the gift then position yourself and shoot at the balloon carrying the gift.

Prices

Item Buy Price Sell Price Durability
Slingshot 900 225 Unbreakable

Required Materials

DIY Item Required Materials
Slingshot Hardwood (×5)

Travel Tools
These are some of the tools that you will require to get around on the island, like the vaulting pole will help you cross the rivers and ladder can help you climb the cliffs.

Prices

Item Buy Price Sell Price Durability
Vaulting Pole 600 Unbreakable
Ladder Unbreakable

Required Materials

DIY Item Required Materials
Ladder
  • Wood (×4)
  • Softwood (×4)
  • Hardwood (×4)
Vaulting Pole Softwood (×5)

Net
This is a super useful item that will help you catch bugs which you can then sell to earn Bells.

Prices

Item Buy Price Sell Price Durability
Flimsy Net 400 100 Very Low
Net 600

Required Materials

DIY Item Required Materials
Flimsy Net Tree Branch (×5)
Net
  • Iron Nugget (×1)
  • Flimsy Net (×1)

Watering Can
As the name implies, it is a can that will let you water flowers and keep them healthy.

Prices

Item Buy Price Sell Price Durability
Flimsy Watering Can 800 200 Low
Watering Can 600

Required Materials

DIY Item Required Materials
Flimsy Watering Can Softwood (×5)
Watering Can
  • Iron Nugget (×1)
  • Flimsy Watering Can (×1)

These are some other typical items in the game you will acquire through some seasonal events.

Ocarina

DIY Item Required Materials
Ocarina Clay (×5)

 