Animal Crossing New Horizons Bugs Guide

Bugs are collectible creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are various types of bugs that are available at different times of the year and at different locations and in this Animal Crossing guide, we have listed all the bugs.

Read this guide to know all the types of bugs that you can catch in Animal Cross: New Horizons, alongside their selling prices, locations and the time of the year that they’re found at.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Bugs

Bugs can also be sold for Bells thus players can collect money by catching bugs and then selling them off. For the first time you catch a bug, you can donate it to the museum on your island to get Nook Miles.