Animal Crossing New Horizons Bugs Guide

By Naqvi

Bugs are collectible creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are various types of bugs that are available at different times of the year and at different locations and in this Animal Crossing guide, we have listed all the bugs.

Read this guide to know all the types of bugs that you can catch in Animal Cross: New Horizons, alongside their selling prices, locations and the time of the year that they’re found at.

Bugs can also be sold for Bells thus players can collect money by catching bugs and then selling them off. For the first time you catch a bug, you can donate it to the museum on your island to get Nook Miles.

Name Selling Price Hemisphere Months Time of the Day Location
Common butterfly 160 Southern March to December Afternoon and Evening On the mainland
Yellow butterfly 160 Southern March to April, September to December Morning and Afternoon On the mainland
Tiger butterfly 240 Southern January to March, September to December Morning, Afternoon and Evening On the mainland
Common bluebottle Northern April to August Morning, Afternoon and Evening
Paper kite butterfly 1000 Southern All Year Afternoon and Evening On the mainland
Monarch butterfly Southern March to May Morning and Afternoon On the mainland
Emperor butterfly 4000 Southern January to March, June to September, and December Evening, Night and Morning On the mainland
Rajah brooke’s birdwing Southern January to March, June to August, and October to December Afternoon
Moth 130 Southern All Year Night Near the outside lights
Atlas moth 3000 Southern January to March, and October to December Night
Madagascan sunset moth Southern January to March, and October to December Afternoon
Long locust 200 Southern January to May, and October to December Afternoon On the mainland
Rice grasshopper 400 Southern February to May Afternoon and Evening
Grasshopper Southern January to March Afternoon On the mainland
Cricket 130 Southern March to May Morning and Night On the mainland
Bell cricket 430 Southern March to April Morning and Night On the mainland
Orchid mantis Northern March to November Morning and Afternoon On the flowers
Honeybee Northern March to July Morning and Afternoon On the flowers
Wasp (Bee) Northern All Year All day On the trees, you will have to shake them
Walker cicada Southern February to March Afternoon
Brown Cicada Northern July to August On the trees
Giant Cicada Northern July to August On the trees
Red dragonfly 180 Southern March to April Afternoon and Evening On the mainland
Darner dragonfly Southern January to April, and October to December Afternoon On the mainland
Banded dragonfly
Damselfly 500 Southern May to August All day
Pondskater 130 Southern January to March, and November to December Afternoon Water’s Surface
Diving beetle 800 Southern January to March, and November to December Afternoon and Evening Water’s Surface
Giant water bug 2000 Southern January to March, and October to December Morning and Night Water’s Surface
Stinkbug Southern January to April, and September to December All day On the flowers
Man-Faced Stink Bug Northern March to October Evening and Night On the flowers
Ladybug Northern March to June, and October Morning and Afternoon On the flowers
Tiger beetle 1500 Southern January to April, and August to December All day On the mainland
Jewel beetle Northern April to August On the trees
Violin beetle Southern March to May, and November to December All day
Citrus long-horned beetle Northern All Year Any time On the trees
Dung beetle 3000 Southern June to August All day Near snowballs
Earth-boring dung beetle 300 Southern January to March All day
Drone beetle Northern June to August On the trees
Miyama Stag Northern July to August On the trees
Rainbow stag 6000 Southern January to March, and December Morning and Night On the trees
Horned Dynastid Northern July to August On the trees
Walking leaf 600 Southern January to March All day Camouflaged among fallen leaves near the trees, you will have to shake them
Bagworm Southern All Year All day On the trees, you will have to shake them
Ant Northern All Year All day On the turnips
Hermit crab 1000 Northern All Year Morning and Night On the beach
Wharf roach 200 Northern On the beach
Mosquito 130 Southern January to March Night On the mainland
Flea Northern April to November On the villagers
Pill bug Southern March to December Morning and Afternoon On the rocks, you will have to hit them with a shovel
Centipede Northern January to June, and September to December Evening On the rocks, you will have to hit them with a shovel
Spider Northern All year Evening and Night On the trees, you will have to shake them
Tarantula 8000 Northern January to April, and November to December Night On the mainland
Scorpion Northern May to October On the mainland