Animal Crossing New Horizons Bugs Guide

Bugs are collectible creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are various types of bugs that are available at different times of the year and at different locations and in this Animal Crossing guide, we have listed all the bugs.
Read this guide to know all the types of bugs that you can catch in Animal Cross: New Horizons, alongside their selling prices, locations and the time of the year that they’re found at.
Animal Crossing New Horizons Bugs
Bugs can also be sold for Bells thus players can collect money by catching bugs and then selling them off. For the first time you catch a bug, you can donate it to the museum on your island to get Nook Miles.
|Name
|Selling Price
|Hemisphere
|Months
|Time of the Day
|Location
|Common butterfly
|160
|Southern
|March to December
|Afternoon and Evening
|On the mainland
|Yellow butterfly
|160
|Southern
|March to April, September to December
|Morning and Afternoon
|On the mainland
|Tiger butterfly
|240
|Southern
|January to March, September to December
|Morning, Afternoon and Evening
|On the mainland
|Common bluebottle
|–
|Northern
|April to August
|Morning, Afternoon and Evening
|–
|Paper kite butterfly
|1000
|Southern
|All Year
|Afternoon and Evening
|On the mainland
|Monarch butterfly
|–
|Southern
|March to May
|Morning and Afternoon
|On the mainland
|Emperor butterfly
|4000
|Southern
|January to March, June to September, and December
|Evening, Night and Morning
|On the mainland
|Rajah brooke’s birdwing
|–
|Southern
|January to March, June to August, and October to December
|Afternoon
|–
|Moth
|130
|Southern
|All Year
|Night
|Near the outside lights
|Atlas moth
|3000
|Southern
|January to March, and October to December
|Night
|–
|Madagascan sunset moth
|–
|Southern
|January to March, and October to December
|Afternoon
|–
|Long locust
|200
|Southern
|January to May, and October to December
|Afternoon
|On the mainland
|Rice grasshopper
|400
|Southern
|February to May
|Afternoon and Evening
|–
|Grasshopper
|–
|Southern
|January to March
|Afternoon
|On the mainland
|Cricket
|130
|Southern
|March to May
|Morning and Night
|On the mainland
|Bell cricket
|430
|Southern
|March to April
|Morning and Night
|On the mainland
|Orchid mantis
|–
|Northern
|March to November
|Morning and Afternoon
|On the flowers
|Honeybee
|–
|Northern
|March to July
|Morning and Afternoon
|On the flowers
|Wasp (Bee)
|–
|Northern
|All Year
|All day
|On the trees, you will have to shake them
|Walker cicada
|–
|Southern
|February to March
|Afternoon
|–
|Brown Cicada
|–
|Northern
|July to August
|–
|On the trees
|Giant Cicada
|–
|Northern
|July to August
|–
|On the trees
|Red dragonfly
|180
|Southern
|March to April
|Afternoon and Evening
|On the mainland
|Darner dragonfly
|–
|Southern
|January to April, and October to December
|Afternoon
|On the mainland
|Banded dragonfly
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Damselfly
|500
|Southern
|May to August
|All day
|–
|Pondskater
|130
|Southern
|January to March, and November to December
|Afternoon
|Water’s Surface
|Diving beetle
|800
|Southern
|January to March, and November to December
|Afternoon and Evening
|Water’s Surface
|Giant water bug
|2000
|Southern
|January to March, and October to December
|Morning and Night
|Water’s Surface
|Stinkbug
|–
|Southern
|January to April, and September to December
|All day
|On the flowers
|Man-Faced Stink Bug
|–
|Northern
|March to October
|Evening and Night
|On the flowers
|Ladybug
|–
|Northern
|March to June, and October
|Morning and Afternoon
|On the flowers
|Tiger beetle
|1500
|Southern
|January to April, and August to December
|All day
|On the mainland
|Jewel beetle
|–
|Northern
|April to August
|–
|On the trees
|Violin beetle
|–
|Southern
|March to May, and November to December
|All day
|–
|Citrus long-horned beetle
|–
|Northern
|All Year
|Any time
|On the trees
|Dung beetle
|3000
|Southern
|June to August
|All day
|Near snowballs
|Earth-boring dung beetle
|300
|Southern
|January to March
|All day
|–
|Drone beetle
|–
|Northern
|June to August
|–
|On the trees
|Miyama Stag
|–
|Northern
|July to August
|–
|On the trees
|Rainbow stag
|6000
|Southern
|January to March, and December
|Morning and Night
|On the trees
|Horned Dynastid
|–
|Northern
|July to August
|–
|On the trees
|Walking leaf
|600
|Southern
|January to March
|All day
|Camouflaged among fallen leaves near the trees, you will have to shake them
|Bagworm
|–
|Southern
|All Year
|All day
|On the trees, you will have to shake them
|Ant
|–
|Northern
|All Year
|All day
|On the turnips
|Hermit crab
|1000
|Northern
|All Year
|Morning and Night
|On the beach
|Wharf roach
|200
|Northern
|–
|–
|On the beach
|Mosquito
|130
|Southern
|January to March
|Night
|On the mainland
|Flea
|–
|Northern
|April to November
|–
|On the villagers
|Pill bug
|–
|Southern
|March to December
|Morning and Afternoon
|On the rocks, you will have to hit them with a shovel
|Centipede
|–
|Northern
|January to June, and September to December
|Evening
|On the rocks, you will have to hit them with a shovel
|Spider
|–
|Northern
|All year
|Evening and Night
|On the trees, you will have to shake them
|Tarantula
|8000
|Northern
|January to April, and November to December
|Night
|On the mainland
|Scorpion
|–
|Northern
|May to October
|–
|On the mainland