In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there is a secret way to farm an absolute metric ton of Bells with complete ease. To help you farm Bells we have prepared this Animal Crossing New Horizons Money Rock Guide to show you the best way to do it.

This is done by just hitting a special rock. That may sound extremely simple, but there’s actually a strategy to it which you need to employ for it to actually work.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Money Rock

There are rocks all over the island in the game and when you hit these rocks, they’ll give you some building materials. However, there is a special rock in Animal Crossing called the ‘Money Rock’ which gives Bells instead.

Money Rock has no fixed location. It spawns once each day and it can appear anywhere on the map. Furthermore, it doesn’t even have a special appearance or anything to make it recognizable.

So, the only way you can find the Money Rock is by going around and hitting all the large rocks you see until one of them spits out some money.

A few things you must know about this Money Rock is that you can only hit it 8 times and once you hit it, there will be a limited time period where you can get Bells from it.

Meaning, if you don’t act quickly, you won’t be able to get all 8 hits in before the timer runs out. So in order to successfully farm money rock in Animal Crossing, make sure you are fast enough.

The money rock also gives some knockback when you hit it. This will make it even more difficult to get in all 8 hits. Though, there is an easy fix for this.

This means that you have to take some precautions before you go out and start striking rocks.

To reduce the knockback from money rock in Animal Crossing, dig two adjacent spaces next to the rock (make sure to leave a bit of space between the holes and the rock for you to pass through).

Then put yourself in between these holes and aim at the Money Rock diagonally. Also, make sure to clear out all the grass around the rock.

Now, strike the rock. If you get nothing, leave it and go find another large rock. If you get a coin, that means you have found a money rock so spam the heck out of your A button.

On the first strike, the Money Rock will throw out 100 Bells, 200 Bells on the second strike, 500 on the third, 1000 on the fourth, 2000 on the fifth, 4000 on the sixth and 8000 on the final strike. Meaning, you can farm 16000 Bells from the Money Rock every single day.