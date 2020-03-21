PS5 And Xbox System Architecture Makes Them More Like PCs, Says Gabe Newell

Gabe Newell, head of Valve, has now gone on record stating his approval of the PS5 and Xbox system architecture. Both of the consoles have fairly similar architecture, which for Gabe means that it’s now less of a decision for developers to decide what console to put their games on.

Considering that there’s been a large amount of debate in the last few years of consoles eventually becoming like PCs as the gap between them narrows further and further, it’s no surprise that someone like Gabe Newell would give his two cents on the entire thing.

Since Valve runs Steam, the biggest PC gaming client on the market, he’s likely in one of the best positions to talk about the PS5 and Xbox system architecture. However, just because the GPUs and CPUs for the consoles are fairly similar, that doesn’t mean we won’t have to deal with exclusives anymore.

Exclusives are one of the biggest draws for consoles, and their large amount of high-quality exclusives are one of the main reasons that Sony was able to dominate Microsoft this past generation with the Playstation 4 over the Xbox One. Whether that continues into this generation is another matter, especially since the Xbox Series X is more powerful than the Playstation 5.

Guerrilla Games’s Horizon Zero Dawn is supposed to be coming to the PC this summer and is one of the Playstation 4’s most popular games, and with many other popular, formerly console-exclusive games like the Halo games and more that are making it onto Steam now and in the future, Newell’s prediction is looking more and more likely.

Various other developers have echoed Newell’s complements in their own way. Platinum Games boss Atsushi Inaba said that the PS5 and Xbox system architecture is more of the same, nothing disruptive or super-innovative.

While there’s likely a long time to go until we get to the point where PC and console system architecture matches up perfectly and exclusives become a thing of the past, we’ll see how the battle between Sony and Microsoft turns out this time when both the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X come out in the holidays of this year.