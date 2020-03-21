Star fragments are a very rare resource that are part of the recipe for making a wand in-game. Have no idea where to get them? Don’t worry as in this guide we will show you How to Get Star Fragments in Animal Crossing New Horizons to make your own wand.

How to Get Star Fragments in Animal Crossing New Horizons

All it takes to get some star fragments is a meteor shower and wishing on a falling star to get what you want, as you will learn in our guide.

The hint to wish upon the shooting stars is given by the same person that gives you the wand recipe in the first place, Celeste.

She’ll explain that wishing upon a falling star can bring you good fortune, after which she gives you the recipe that requires rare resources.

At random points in random nights a meteor shower will occur in the night sky above animal: crossing.

These are random but Tom Nook or Isabelle may tell you if one is supposedly incoming. During this event you will see a star falling across the sky, it has a subtle sound so stay alert and once you do see it you need to push up on the right stick and press A to wish on the star.

There will be a lot of stars falling subsequently so continue pressing A to make multiple wishes or to ensure your job is done. It seems you get one-star fragment per wish so if you are quick and lucky you can get enough to make a wand in one night of wishing and scavenging.

You will reap the rewards the next day as the beach will be lined with star fragments, yes these fragments come in all sorts of sizes, the large ones are rarer than the normal ones and you will get 1 or 2, if you are lucky, per night of wishing. So scoop up these star fragments and hop along to make your magic wand.