Getting more villagers on your island and building the community is a very fun part of all Animal Crossing Games. Though in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, this process is actually a bit tricky and complicated. To help you with making more friends we made this guide showing How to Get More Villagers in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to Get More Villagers in Animal Crossing New Horizons

There are a few different ways you can bring more villagers to your island but they do not work concurrently. Meaning, you can’t just farm villagers. Animal Crossing doesn’t actually allow you to get that many villagers overall.

When you start out in the game, you will only have two villager friends. Over time, this number will go up; mostly by the help of Tom Nook.

To make the villages begin appearing at your island, you need to invite at least three of them. After you do that, Tom Nook will hit you up and tell you to gather some materials for constructions and build construction sites all around your island. The villagers will show up once construction is finished.

You can invite villagers to your island in the following ways

Travel to Other Islands

Probably the easiest way to get more villagers is to travel to other islands. To do this, you need a ‘Nook Miles Ticket’.

To get your hands on one of these, travel to the Resident Services and go to the Nook Stop terminal. Buy the ticket from here and then make your way to the airport.

Choose the option to fly and then hit ‘Use Nook Miles Ticket’ to be taken to another island. Here, you will see a few villagers roaming around. To invite them, simply just speak to them two times.

Sell Plots of Land

Once the Resident Services building opens its door, you will then have the ability to sell plots of land. Periodically, you will be contacted by Tom Nook who will inform you that a plot has been sold, and you’ll be rewarded with 1000 Miles. Every plot sold will cost you 10,000 Bells and you will also have to make space for the new house.

Construct a Campsite

Once the Resident Services tent is finally upgraded to a building, you will be able to construct a campsite which will bring in new villagers daily. Interact with them to invite them to your island.

Use Amiibos to Invite Villagers

With the power of the NFC reader on your Nintendo Switch, you can even use your physical Amiibos to invite villagers to the campsite.

All you need to do is go to the Nook Shop Terminal and select ‘Invite to Campsite’. Put the Amiibo on the NFC reader and a villager will arrive at your island.