Wasp stings are bad and hurt a lot right? Well, wasp stings hurt your Animal Crossing character too. If you had the misfortune of getting stung by one, we have prepared this guide on How to Cure Wasp Stings in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Walking around the land of Animal: Crossing the developers had the bright idea to have you stung by wasps on chance, but they did leave us the option of a cure and that is what we are going to discuss in this guide.

How to Cure Wasp Stings in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You spend a lot of time in Animal Crossing shaking tress, well they are a source of valuables, aren’t they? Sometimes you get hidden treasures or pieces of furniture and other goodies etc.

But some unlucky times shaking a tress will cause a wasp hive to fall off, and swarms of angry wasps will sting you.

Once you get stung, it leaves a mark and to get rid of it you need medicine. The wasp sting affects your vision and your character looks funny with a puffy face and closed eyes. Not a pretty look!

The good people of Animal Crossing have had their own terrible experiences so talk around in the village, one or the other will feel sorry for you and hand you the DIY recipe for medicine.

This item requires that you have a wasp nest, just use the same one you shook off the tree. You also need three clumps of weeds, once you have both you can then craft up the medicine and use it to get rid of your injury or mark that the wasps have left on you and be on your merry way.

Precautions and Alternates

For more future endeavors of the tree shaking nature always have medicine on hand. And remember if you get stung twice your character will faint from the unbearable pain so try to avoid that circumstance.

Not without risk but there is a way you can avoid being stung if you anger the wasps, to do so, make sure you have your net with you when shaking trees. When wasps come out and start chasing you, just turn and catch them with the net.