Animal Crossing New Horizons Villagers List

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has brought some new villagers along with many returning villagers. The villagers can move onto your island as you create your personal island paradise. They may live there temporarily or create a home to settle permanently, the possibilities are endless! In this guide, we have the complete Animal Crossing New Horizons Villagers List for you.

In Animal Crossing, each villager belongs to an animal species. We have listed the villagers species wise for your ease. There are a total of 383 villagers at the game launch!

Alligators
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Alfonso
  • Alli
  • Boots
  • Del
  • Drago
  • Gayle
  • Sly

Anteaters
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Anabelle
  • Annalisa
  • Antonio
  • Cyrano
  • Olaf
  • Pango
  • Snooty

Bears
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Beardo
  • Charlise
  • Chow
  • Curt
  • Grizzly
  • Groucho
  • Ike
  • Klaus
  • Nate
  • Paula
  • Pinky
  • Teddy
  • Tutu
  • Ursula

Birds
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Admiral
  • Anchovy
  • Jacob
  • Jacques
  • Jay
  • Jitters
  • Lucha
  • Midge
  • Peck
  • Piper
  • Robin
  • Sparro
  • Twiggy

Bulls
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Angus
  • Coach
  • Rodeo
  • Stu
  • T-Bone
  • Vic

Cats
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Ankha
  • Bob
  • Felicity
  • Kabuki
  • Katt
  • Kid Cat
  • Kiki
  • Kitty
  • Lolly
  • Merry
  • Mitzi
  • Moe
  • Monique
  • Olivia
  • Punchy
  • Purrl
  • Rosie
  • Rudy
  • Stinky
  • Tabby
  • Tangy
  • Tom

Chickens
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Ava
  • Becky
  • Benedict
  • Broffina
  • Egbert
  • Goose
  • Ken
  • Knox
  • Plucky

Cows
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Naomi
  • Norma
  • Patty
  • Tipper

Cubs
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Barold
  • Bluebear
  • Cheri
  • Chester
  • June
  • Kody
  • Maple
  • Murphy
  • Olive
  • Pekoe
  • Poncho
  • Pudge
  • Stiches
  • Tammy
  • Vladmir

Deer
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Bam
  • Beau
  • Bruce
  • Deirdre
  • Diana
  • Erik
  • Fauna
  • Fuchsia
  • Lopez
  • Zell

Dogs
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Bea
  • Benjamin
  • Biskit
  • Bones
  • Butch
  • Cherry
  • Cookie
  • Daisy
  • Goldie
  • Lucky
  • Mac
  • Maddie
  • Marcel
  • Portia
  • Shep
  • Walker

Ducks
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Bill
  • Deena
  • Derwin
  • Drake
  • Freckles
  • Gloria
  • Joey
  • Ketchup
  • Maelle
  • Mallary
  • Miranda
  • Molly
  • Pate
  • Pompom
  • Quillson
  • Scoot
  • Weber

Eagles
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Amelia
  • Apollo
  • Avery
  • Buzz
  • Celia
  • Frank
  • Keaton
  • Pierce
  • Sterling

Elephants
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Axel
  • Big Top
  • Dizzy
  • Ellie
  • Eloise
  • Margie
  • Opal
  • Paolo
  • Tia
  • Tucker

Frogs
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Camofrog
  • Costeau
  • Croque
  • Diva
  • Drift
  • Frobert
  • Gigi
  • Henry
  • Huck
  • Jambett
  • Jaremiah
  • Lily
  • Prince
  • Puddles
  • Raddle
  • Ribbot
  • Tad
  • Wart Jr.

Goats
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Billy
  • Chevre
  • Gruff
  • Kidd
  • Nan
  • Pashmina
  • Velma

Gorillas
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Al
  • Boone
  • Boyd
  • Cesar
  • Hans
  • Louie
  • Peewee
  • Rocket
  • Violet

Hamsters
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Apple
  • Clay
  • Flurry
  • Graham
  • Hamlet
  • Hamphrey
  • Rodney
  • Soleil

Hippos
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Bertha
  • Biff
  • Bitty
  • Bubbles
  • Harry
  • Hippeux
  • Rocco

Horses
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Annalise
  • Buck
  • Cleo
  • Clyde
  • Colton
  • Ed
  • Elmer
  • Julian
  • Papi
  • Peaches
  • Roscoe
  • Savannah
  • Victoria
  • Winnie

Kangaroos
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Astrid
  • Carrie
  • Kitt
  • Marcie
  • Mathilda
  • Rooney
  • Sylvia
  • Walt

Koalas
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Alice
  • Canberra
  • Eugene
  • Gonzo
  • Lyman
  • Melba
  • Ozzie
  • Sydney
  • Yuka

Lions
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Bud
  • Elvis
  • Leopold
  • Lionel
  • Mott
  • Rex
  • Rory

Monkeys
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Deli
  • Elise
  • Flip
  • Monty
  • Nana
  • Shari
  • Simon
  • Tammi

Mice
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Anicotti
  • Bella
  • Bettina
  • Bree
  • Broccolo
  • Candi
  • Chadder
  • Dora
  • Greta
  • Limberg
  • Moose
  • Penelope
  • Rizzo
  • Rod
  • Samson

Octopuses
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Marina
  • Octavian
  • Zucker

Ostriches
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Blanche
  • Cranston
  • Flora
  • Gladys
  • Julia
  • Phil
  • Phoebe
  • Queenie
  • Sandy
  • Sprocket

Penguins
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Aurora
  • Boomer
  • Cube
  • Flo
  • Friga
  • Gwen
  • Hopper
  • Iggly
  • Puck
  • Roald
  • Sprinkle
  • Tex
  • Wade

Pigs
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Agnes
  • Boris
  • Chops
  • Cobb
  • Curly
  • Gala
  • Hugh
  • Kevin
  • Lucy
  • Maggie
  • Pancetti
  • Peggy
  • Rasher
  • Spork
  • Truffles

Rabbits
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Bonbon
  • Bunnie
  • Carmen
  • Chrissy
  • Claude
  • Coco
  • Cole
  • Doc
  • Dotty
  • Francine
  • Gabi
  • Gaston
  • Genji
  • Hopkins
  • Mira
  • O’ Hare
  • Pippy
  • Ruby
  • Snake
  • Tiffany

Rhinos
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Hornsby
  • Meerengue
  • Renee
  • Rhonda
  • Spike
  • Tank

Sheep
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Baabara
  • Cashmere
  • Curlos
  • Eunice
  • Frita
  • Muffy
  • Pietro
  • Stella
  • Timbra
  • Vesta
  • Wendy
  • Willow

Squirrels
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Agent S
  • Blaire
  • Cally
  • Caroline
  • Filbert
  • Hazel
  • Marshal
  • Mint
  • Nibbles
  • Peanut
  • Pecan
  • Poppy
  • Ricky
  • Sally
  • Static
  • Sylvana
  • Tasha

Tigers
The following villagers belong to this specie:

  • Bangle
  • Bianca
  • Claudia
  • Leonardo
  • Rolf
  • Rowan
  • Tybalt

Wolves
The following villagers belong to this specie

  • Chief
  • Dobie
  • Fang
  • Freya
  • Kyle
  • Lobo
  • Skye
  • Vivian
  • Whitney
  • Wolfgang