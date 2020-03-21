Many assumptions have been made about the addition of villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In this Animal Crossing New Horizons Starting Villagers guide, we have listed all the potential starting villagers you can have on your island out of the huge number of villagers that will eventually inhabit the place.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Starting Villagers

Agnes

A pig from Uchi village who teaches players how to fight and meditate. She also provides medicines if someone is stung by a bee. Agnes possesses a special skill of Cramming for tests.

Agent S

An Ostrich from the Peppy village. She really takes her emotions seriously. Her special skill is Limboing.

Alfonso

A laid-back Lazy villager. Alfonso is cool to hang around with and can become friends really easily due to his personality. His special skill is Fishing.

Alli

An Alligator from the snooty village. Alli is really arrogant and rude towards players. He only talks about fashion and can’t stop talking about himself. His special skill is Yo-Yoing.

Antonio

An anteater from the Jock village. Antonio shows interests in lifting weights and sports. He is really competitive with players who catch fish and bugs. His special skill is Playing horseshoes.

Amelia

An Eagle from the snooty village. Alli is really arrogant and rude towards players. She only talks about fashion and can’t stop talking about herself. Her special skill is Playing poker.

Angus

A Bull from the cranky village. These villagers can be really annoying as they get angry if you disagree with them. Cesar’s special skill is Doing handstands.

Annalisa

A normal Anteater with normal and kind behavior. Her special is Waking up early.

Canberra

A Koala from the Uchi village. Just like Agnes, she also teaches players fighting and meditation and gives medicines to the patients stung by a bee. Her special skill is Making Faces.

Charlise

A Peppy Bear who overreacts a lot. She shows her emotions too much as she gets too much exited once a player talks to her. However, her personality changes from a peppy islander in Animal Forest e+ to an uchi villager in New Leaf. Her special skill is Hitting snooze.

Cherry

Cherry is from the Uchi Village therefore, she also teaches players how to fight and meditate. She also provides medicines if someone is stung by a bee. She has problems sleeping since her special skill is Waking up early.

Biff

A Jock Hippo who is likes sports and bodybuilding. He main aim is to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Limboing.

Deirdre

An Uchi dear who teaches players how to fight and meditate. She also provides medicines if someone is stung by a bee. Her special skill is Tiptoeing.

Bill

A dock from the Jock village. Bill likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Bunting.

Flora

An Ostrich from the Peppy village. She really takes her emotions seriously. Her special skill is Staying awake.

Frita

A colorful Sheep from the Uchi village therefore, she likes to teach fighting and relaxing. She also provides medicines if someone is stung by a bee. Her special skill is Chopping Vegetables.

Fuchsia

An Uchi deer who likes to teach fighting and relaxing. She also provides medicines if someone is stung by a bee. Her special skill is Home Repair.

Hazel

An Uchi Squirrel who likes to teach fighting and relaxing. She also provides medicines if someone is stung by a bee. Her special skill is Making Budgets.

Bud

As a Jock Lion, Bud likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Rapping.

Katt

A cat from Uchi village who likes to teach fighting and relaxing. She also provides medicines if someone is stung by a bee. Her special skill is Playing old maid.

Chadder

A mouse from the Smug village. These types of villagers may be gentle and very polite at first but they won’t hesitate to show their ego. Chadder’s special skill is Cramming for tests.

Mira

A Rabbit from Uchi village who likes to teach fighting and relaxing. She also provides medicines if someone is stung by a bee. Her special skill is Telling jokes.

Cesar

A Gorilla from the cranky village. These villagers can be really annoying as they get angry if you disagree with them. Cesar’s special skill is Vaulting.

Muffy

A Sheep from Uchi village who likes to teach fighting and relaxing. She also provides medicines if someone is stung by a bee. Her special skill is Writing about pickles.

Pecan

A Squirrel from the snooty village. Pecan is really arrogant and rude towards players. She only talks about fashion and always praises herself. However, if the conversation is mature, she can be nice. Her special skill is Forgetting.

Drift

A Jock Frog who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Shadow puppetry.

Phoebe

An Uchi Ostrich who likes to teach fighting and relaxing. She also provides medicines if someone is stung by a bee. Her special skill is Eating frequently.

Flip

A Jock Monkey who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Climbing trees.

Renee

An Uchi Rhino who likes to teach fighting and relaxing. She also provides medicines if someone is stung by a bee. Her special skill is Making puns.

Genji

A Jock Rabbit who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Subsistence living.

Reneigh

An Uchi Horse who likes to teach fighting and relaxing. She also provides medicines if someone is stung by a bee.

Goose

A Jock Chicken who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Waking up early.

Sprocket

A Jock Ostrich who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Air guitar.

Hamlet

A Jock Hamster who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Limboing.

Shari

An Uchi Monkey who likes to teach fighting and relaxing. She also provides medicines if someone is stung by a bee. Her special skill is Remembering Stuff.

Iggly

A Jock Penguin who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Bunting.

Jay

A Jock Bird who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Tongue Twisters.

Tammy

An Uchi Cub who likes to teach fighting and relaxing. She also provides medicines if someone is stung by a bee. Her special skill is Staying positive.

Jitters

A Jock Bird who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Playing catch.

Kevin

A Jock Pig who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Whistling.

Kid Cat

A Jock Cat who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Sprinting.

Leonardo

A Jock Tiger who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Playing Catch.

Pierce

A Jock Eagle who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Playing Catch.

Poncho

A Jock Cub who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Making puns.

Roald

A Jock Penguin who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Belly dancing.

Rod

A Jock Mouse who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Sprinting.

Rowan

A Tiger from the cranky village. These villagers can be really annoying as they get angry if you disagree with them. Rowan’s special skill is Waking up early.

Ruby

A Rabbit from the Peppy village who over shows her emotions. Her special skill is Doing handstands.

Sheldon

A Jock Squirrel who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Making puns.

Sly

A Jock Alligator who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Pretending to sleep.

Snake

A Jock Rabbit who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Playing jacks.

Sterling

A Jock Eagle who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Doing push-ups.

Tank

A Jock Rhino who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Doing push-ups.

Teddy

A Jock Bear who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Playing old maid.

Tybalt

A Jock Tiger who likes sports and bodybuilding. He also likes to compete with players catching bugs and fish. His special skill is Bunting.