Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook Miles Guide

In Animal Crossing New Horizons, Nook Miles is a type of in-game currency along with the Standard Bells. Nook miles are earned through the Nook Mileage program which you can use on a variety of different awards. In this guide, we will go through everything related to Nook miles including how to earn them, how and where to use them.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook Miles

Nook Miles are earned by completing tasks in the Nook Mileage program. Nook Mileage program is a collection of tasks that players can complete on their Island. They can be used to purchase upgrades, items, and moving fee services. You can also upgrade your passport titles through the Nook Miles!

To access the Nook mileage program, select the Nook Miles app on your phone. The Nook Mileage Program will supply you with a variety of tasks, including Nook Miles + tasks.

In New Horizon, there are two different types of tasks in the Nook Mileage program through which you can earn Nook Miles. We have explained both below

Nook Miles+ tasks

There will be 5 Nook Miles+ tasks assigned to you every day. These are like daily challenges that you can complete for rewards. These tasks can be found in the top section of the Nook Miles app. Each task can only be completed once and awards the player 2x the miles amount.

Once you complete your Nook Miles + for one day, you will have to wait until the next day to receive the next five.

General Nook Miles tasks

Unlike the Miles+, the simple Nook Miles tasks are not available all at once, but rather unlock as you progress through with your island’s development. Each task is divided into five different stages, with both the difficulty of the task and the amount of Nook Miles you earn increasing as you climb up the ranks.

Along with nook miles, you also unlock new titles through these tasks.

How to use Nook Miles

You can use your Nook miles in the Nook Stop in Residential service. To access the Nook Mile shop simply select ‘Redeem Nook Miles’ when using the Nook Stop, which you can find in the right-hand corner of Residential Services.

What to use Nook Miles on

At the start of the game, you will have to pay off Tom Nook 5,000 Nook Miles for the cost of your tent. Once you are debt free, you will be able to purchase different kinds of stuff, Like Nook Miles Novelties and Special Items.

At the Residential service, you can also exchange Nook Miles for Bell Vouchers, which grants you 3,000 Bells for the cost of 500 Nook Miles. You can also purchase Nook Miles Tickets for 2,000 Nook Miles each, which, when taken to the airport, can be used to visit a random mystery island.

There are a number of features that you can only unlock by spending Nook Miles too, such as new apps for your Nook Phone. This includes the Tool Ring, which costs 800 Bells, that allows you to access your tools without opening your inventory.

Tasks list

The following are the tasks which progress with your island’s development. This list is a summary of the available information before launch. We will find the rest of the activities after launch and update the list.

Island Name- Miles!

Task: Complete the tutorial.

Miles: 500

Titles: none.

Angling for Perfection

Task: Catch 10 fish.

Miles: 300

Titles: Accomplished / Lad, Lass.

Island Ichthyologist

Task: Catch 10 different kinds of fish.

Miles: –

Titles: –

Island Togetherness

Task: Talk to all the residents.

Miles: –

Titles: –

You’ve got the Bug #1

Task: Catch 10 bugs

Miles: –

Titles: None.

You’ve got the Bug #2

Task: Catch 100 bugs

Miles: –

Titles: –

Bugs don’t bug me

Task: Catch 10 different kinds of bugs.

Miles: –

Titles: –

Have a Nice DIY!

Task: Use 10 DIY recipes

Miles: 300

Titles: –

DIY Tools

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

DIY Furniture

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Rough-hewn

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Trashed Tools

Task: Have a tool break while using

Miles: 300

Titles: –

Rock-Splitting Champ

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Bona Fide Bone Finder

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Fossil Assessment

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Greedy Weeder

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Flower Power

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Flower Tender

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Extender Decorator

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Pick of the Bunch

Task: Sell 20 fruits

Miles: 300

Titles: –

Fruit Roots

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Go Ahead. Be Shellfish

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Clam and Collected

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Trash Fishin’

Task: Fish 1 piece of trash

Miles: 300

Titles: –

Cast Master

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Dream House

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Hoard Reward

Task: Place 5 pieces of furniture in your home.

Miles: 300

Titles: –

Good Things in Store!

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Weed Eater

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Social Islander

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Reaction Ruler

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Island Shutterbug

Task: Use the camera app.

Miles: 300

Titles: –

Edit Credit

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

NookPhone Life

Task: Use multiple apps on your phone

Miles: 300

Titles: –

Growing Collection

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Nook miles for miles

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

First time Buyer

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Seller of Unwanted Stuff

Task: Sell an item to Timmy

Miles: 300

Titles: –

Moving Fees paid

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Bell Ringer

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Bulletin Board Benefit

Task: Make a post on the Bulletin Board

Miles: 300

Titles: –

Exterior Decorator

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Wispy Island Secrets

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

First custom design

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Paydirt!

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Shady Shakedown

Task: Find a piece of furniture in a tree.

Miles: –

Titles: –

Island and Yourland

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Host the Most

Task: –

Miles: –

Titles: –

Active Island Resident