Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook Miles Guide

In Animal Crossing New Horizons, Nook Miles is a type of in-game currency along with the Standard Bells. Nook miles are earned through the Nook Mileage program which you can use on a variety of different awards. In this guide, we will go through everything related to Nook miles including how to earn them, how and where to use them.
Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook Miles
Nook Miles are earned by completing tasks in the Nook Mileage program. Nook Mileage program is a collection of tasks that players can complete on their Island. They can be used to purchase upgrades, items, and moving fee services. You can also upgrade your passport titles through the Nook Miles!
To access the Nook mileage program, select the Nook Miles app on your phone. The Nook Mileage Program will supply you with a variety of tasks, including Nook Miles + tasks.
In New Horizon, there are two different types of tasks in the Nook Mileage program through which you can earn Nook Miles. We have explained both below
Nook Miles+ tasks
There will be 5 Nook Miles+ tasks assigned to you every day. These are like daily challenges that you can complete for rewards. These tasks can be found in the top section of the Nook Miles app. Each task can only be completed once and awards the player 2x the miles amount.
Once you complete your Nook Miles + for one day, you will have to wait until the next day to receive the next five.
General Nook Miles tasks
Unlike the Miles+, the simple Nook Miles tasks are not available all at once, but rather unlock as you progress through with your island’s development. Each task is divided into five different stages, with both the difficulty of the task and the amount of Nook Miles you earn increasing as you climb up the ranks.
Along with nook miles, you also unlock new titles through these tasks.
How to use Nook Miles
You can use your Nook miles in the Nook Stop in Residential service. To access the Nook Mile shop simply select ‘Redeem Nook Miles’ when using the Nook Stop, which you can find in the right-hand corner of Residential Services.
What to use Nook Miles on
At the start of the game, you will have to pay off Tom Nook 5,000 Nook Miles for the cost of your tent. Once you are debt free, you will be able to purchase different kinds of stuff, Like Nook Miles Novelties and Special Items.
At the Residential service, you can also exchange Nook Miles for Bell Vouchers, which grants you 3,000 Bells for the cost of 500 Nook Miles. You can also purchase Nook Miles Tickets for 2,000 Nook Miles each, which, when taken to the airport, can be used to visit a random mystery island.
There are a number of features that you can only unlock by spending Nook Miles too, such as new apps for your Nook Phone. This includes the Tool Ring, which costs 800 Bells, that allows you to access your tools without opening your inventory.
Tasks list
The following are the tasks which progress with your island’s development. This list is a summary of the available information before launch. We will find the rest of the activities after launch and update the list.
Island Name- Miles!
- Task: Complete the tutorial.
- Miles: 500
- Titles: none.
Angling for Perfection
- Task: Catch 10 fish.
- Miles: 300
- Titles: Accomplished / Lad, Lass.
Island Ichthyologist
- Task: Catch 10 different kinds of fish.
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Island Togetherness
- Task: Talk to all the residents.
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
You’ve got the Bug #1
- Task: Catch 10 bugs
- Miles: –
- Titles: None.
You’ve got the Bug #2
- Task: Catch 100 bugs
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Bugs don’t bug me
- Task: Catch 10 different kinds of bugs.
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Have a Nice DIY!
- Task: Use 10 DIY recipes
- Miles: 300
- Titles: –
DIY Tools
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
DIY Furniture
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Rough-hewn
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Trashed Tools
- Task: Have a tool break while using
- Miles: 300
- Titles: –
Rock-Splitting Champ
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Bona Fide Bone Finder
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Fossil Assessment
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Greedy Weeder
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Flower Power
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Flower Tender
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Extender Decorator
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Pick of the Bunch
- Task: Sell 20 fruits
- Miles: 300
- Titles: –
Fruit Roots
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Go Ahead. Be Shellfish
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Clam and Collected
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Trash Fishin’
- Task: Fish 1 piece of trash
- Miles: 300
- Titles: –
Cast Master
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Dream House
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Hoard Reward
- Task: Place 5 pieces of furniture in your home.
- Miles: 300
- Titles: –
Good Things in Store!
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Weed Eater
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Social Islander
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Reaction Ruler
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Island Shutterbug
- Task: Use the camera app.
- Miles: 300
- Titles: –
Edit Credit
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
NookPhone Life
- Task: Use multiple apps on your phone
- Miles: 300
- Titles: –
Growing Collection
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Nook miles for miles
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
First time Buyer
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Seller of Unwanted Stuff
- Task: Sell an item to Timmy
- Miles: 300
- Titles: –
Moving Fees paid
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Bell Ringer
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Bulletin Board Benefit
- Task: Make a post on the Bulletin Board
- Miles: 300
- Titles: –
Exterior Decorator
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Wispy Island Secrets
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
First custom design
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Paydirt!
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Shady Shakedown
- Task: Find a piece of furniture in a tree.
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Island and Yourland
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Host the Most
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –
Active Island Resident
- Task: –
- Miles: –
- Titles: –