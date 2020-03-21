Animal Crossing: New Horizons has finally been released. The game has a Northern and a Southern Hemisphere. In previous games, you were only allowed to play in the Northern Hemisphere, but New Horizons has given you the choice between the two. This Animal Crossing New Horizons Hemispheres Guide will go over the differences between the two.

Keep in mind that the in-game seasons are determined by the hemisphere you choose to live in. This guide will cover the difference between hemispheres, and which would be the best choice for each player.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Hemispheres

Northern and Southern hemispheres have entirely different seasons in each month. Playing during July will make the season be Summer in the Northern Hemisphere, but Winter in the Southern one.

If you’re undecided on the hemisphere, then we suggest going with the one you already inhabit in real life. For example, if you live in one of the countries in the Northern Hemisphere such as The U.S, England or Canada, then you should go with this one.

This allows you to stay connected with other users on the Switch who are in the same hemisphere. So you’re more likely to play with your close friends and family this way.

However, if your goal is to experience as much of the game as possible, you could choose the opposite hemisphere to your friends. That way you get to experience one side of the game on your island and another on your friend’s island.

If it’s summer on your island, you get to enjoy the treats of summer but can always visit your friend to enjoy the winter events and content by choosing different hemispheres.

You can also make your decision based on any seasonal event in Animal Crossing that you want to check out.

Spring Cherry Blossom Festival

Shamrock Day Summer Bug Off

Getting a Tan Fall (Autumn) Fall Colors

Mushrooming Season Winter Snowman Building

Aurora Viewing

At this point, it is unclear whether or not you can change hemispheres later so make your choice count