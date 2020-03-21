Fishing plays a huge role in island life in Animal Crossing. If you are an aspiring fisherman and want to complete the encyclopedia, we have prepared this Animal Crossing New Horizons Fishing Guide
Animal Crossing New Horizons Fishing
First, we will discuss the fish present in deep sea of New Horizons.
Deep Sea Fish
These are the fish present in deep-sea along with their cost:
|Fish Name
|Price
|Abalone
|1600
|Acorn Barnacle
|800
|Chambered Nautilus
|3600
|Clam
|1200
|Ear Shell
|1200
|Flatworm
|800
|Giant Isopod
|36000
|Horsehair Crab
|16000
|Horseshoe Crab
|6000
|Lobster
|10000
|Mantis Shrimp
|5000
|Octopus
|4800
|Oyster
|1600
|Pearl Oyster
|6400
|Red King Crab
|24000
|Scallop
|4000
|Sea Anemone
|400
|Sea Cucumber
|600
|Sea Grapes
|2400
|Sea Slug
|800
|Sea Star
|400
|Sea Urchin
|3200
|Seaweed
|800
|Snow Crab
|16000
|Spider Crab
|40000
|Spiny Lobster
|12000
|Spotted Garden Eel
|2400
|Sweet Shrimp
|2600
|Tiger Prawn
|6400
|Turban Shell
|1200
River Fish
These are the fish present in river along with their cost:
|Fish Name
|Base Size (cm)
|Price
|Angelfish
|12
|12000
|Arapaima
|300
|40000
|Arowana
|70
|40000
|Barbel Steed
|50
|800
|Bitterling
|8
|3600
|Black Bass
|50
|1200
|Carp
|60
|1200
|Catfish
|60
|3200
|Cherry Salmon
|35
|4000
|Crucial Carp
|20
|480
|Dace
|35
|800
|Dorado
|100
|60000
|Freshwater Goby
|15
|1200
|Giant Snakehead
|85
|22000
|Goldfish
|15
|5200
|Guppy
|4
|5200
|Koi
|60
|16000
|Loach
|20
|1200
|Mitten Crab
|8
|4000
|Nibble Fish
|8
|6000
|Pale Chub
|15
|800
|Pike
|120
|7200
|Piranha
|30
|10000
|Pond Smelt
|15
|1200
|Popeyed Goldfish
|15
|5200
|Rainbow Trout
|60
|3200
|Saddled Bichir
|60
|16000
|Neon Tetra
|2
|2000
|Soft-shelled Turtle
|30
|15000
|Stringfish
|140
|60000
|Sweetfish
|25
|3600
|Yellow Perch
|35
|960
Sea Fish
These are the fish present in sea along with their cost:
|Fish Name
|Base Size
|Price
|Barred Knifejaw
|60
|20000
|Blowfish
|25
|500
|Blue Marlin
|220
|40000
|Butterfly fish
|60/18
|4000
|Clownfish
|15
|2600
|Coelacanth
|150
|60000
|Dab
|50
|1200
|Football Fish
|unknown
|10000
|Giant Trevally
|180
|18000
|Hammerhead Shark
|250
|32000
|Horse Mackerel
|10
|600
|Moray Eel
|80
|8000
|Napoleonfish
|180
|40000
|Oarfish
|580
|36000
|Ocean Sunfish
|300
|16000
|Olive Flounder
|80
|3200
|Puffer Fish
|35
|960
|Ray
|120
|12000
|Red Snapper
|90
|12000
|Ribbon Eel
|120
|2400
|Saw Shark
|150
|48000
|Sea Bass
|100
|800
|Sea Butterfly
|3
|4000
|Sea Horse
|8
|4400
|Shark
|540
|60000
|Squid
|35
|1600
|Surgeonfish
|31
|4000
|Tuna
|230
|28000
|Whale Shark
|600
|52000
|Zebra Turkeyfish
|30
|1600
Lake Fish
These are the fish that can be found in the lake:
|Fish Name
|Base Size
|Price
|Bluegill
|25
|480
|Eel
|100
|8000
|Gar
|190
|24000
Waterfall Fish
These are the fish that can be found in waterfall:
- Char with price 15200 that has a base size of 150 cm.
Pond Fish
These fish can be found in the Pond:
|Fish Name
|Base Size (cm)
|Price
|Crawfish
|12
|800
|Frog
|12
|480
|Killifish
|4
|1200
|Tadpole
|4
|400
Sea River Fish
These fish are found in the River:
|Fish Name
|Base Size (cm)
|Price
|King Salmon
|140
|7200
|Salmon
|90
|2800
Selling fish or Donating to Museum
You can sell your fish at the written price to get money. The more expensive fish you catch, the more money you make. The other option is to donate the rare fish to the museum. But you will not get any money for it.