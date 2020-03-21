Fishing plays a huge role in island life in Animal Crossing. If you are an aspiring fisherman and want to complete the encyclopedia, we have prepared this Animal Crossing New Horizons Fishing Guide

Animal Crossing New Horizons Fishing

First, we will discuss the fish present in deep sea of New Horizons.

Deep Sea Fish

These are the fish present in deep-sea along with their cost:

Fish Name Price Abalone 1600 Acorn Barnacle 800 Chambered Nautilus 3600 Clam 1200 Ear Shell 1200 Flatworm 800 Giant Isopod 36000 Horsehair Crab 16000 Horseshoe Crab 6000 Lobster 10000 Mantis Shrimp 5000 Octopus 4800 Oyster 1600 Pearl Oyster 6400 Red King Crab 24000 Scallop 4000 Sea Anemone 400 Sea Cucumber 600 Sea Grapes 2400 Sea Slug 800 Sea Star 400 Sea Urchin 3200 Seaweed 800 Snow Crab 16000 Spider Crab 40000 Spiny Lobster 12000 Spotted Garden Eel 2400 Sweet Shrimp 2600 Tiger Prawn 6400 Turban Shell 1200

River Fish

These are the fish present in river along with their cost:

Fish Name Base Size (cm) Price Angelfish 12 12000 Arapaima 300 40000 Arowana 70 40000 Barbel Steed 50 800 Bitterling 8 3600 Black Bass 50 1200 Carp 60 1200 Catfish 60 3200 Cherry Salmon 35 4000 Crucial Carp 20 480 Dace 35 800 Dorado 100 60000 Freshwater Goby 15 1200 Giant Snakehead 85 22000 Goldfish 15 5200 Guppy 4 5200 Koi 60 16000 Loach 20 1200 Mitten Crab 8 4000 Nibble Fish 8 6000 Pale Chub 15 800 Pike 120 7200 Piranha 30 10000 Pond Smelt 15 1200 Popeyed Goldfish 15 5200 Rainbow Trout 60 3200 Saddled Bichir 60 16000 Neon Tetra 2 2000 Soft-shelled Turtle 30 15000 Stringfish 140 60000 Sweetfish 25 3600 Yellow Perch 35 960

Sea Fish

These are the fish present in sea along with their cost:

Fish Name Base Size Price Barred Knifejaw 60 20000 Blowfish 25 500 Blue Marlin 220 40000 Butterfly fish 60/18 4000 Clownfish 15 2600 Coelacanth 150 60000 Dab 50 1200 Football Fish unknown 10000 Giant Trevally 180 18000 Hammerhead Shark 250 32000 Horse Mackerel 10 600 Moray Eel 80 8000 Napoleonfish 180 40000 Oarfish 580 36000 Ocean Sunfish 300 16000 Olive Flounder 80 3200 Puffer Fish 35 960 Ray 120 12000 Red Snapper 90 12000 Ribbon Eel 120 2400 Saw Shark 150 48000 Sea Bass 100 800 Sea Butterfly 3 4000 Sea Horse 8 4400 Shark 540 60000 Squid 35 1600 Surgeonfish 31 4000 Tuna 230 28000 Whale Shark 600 52000 Zebra Turkeyfish 30 1600

Lake Fish

These are the fish that can be found in the lake:

Fish Name Base Size Price Bluegill 25 480 Eel 100 8000 Gar 190 24000

Waterfall Fish

These are the fish that can be found in waterfall:

Char with price 15200 that has a base size of 150 cm.

Pond Fish

These fish can be found in the Pond:

Fish Name Base Size (cm) Price Crawfish 12 800 Frog 12 480 Killifish 4 1200 Tadpole 4 400

Sea River Fish

These fish are found in the River:

Fish Name Base Size (cm) Price King Salmon 140 7200 Salmon 90 2800

Selling fish or Donating to Museum

You can sell your fish at the written price to get money. The more expensive fish you catch, the more money you make. The other option is to donate the rare fish to the museum. But you will not get any money for it.