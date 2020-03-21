Animal Crossing New Horizons Fishing Guide

By Saad Rajpoot

Fishing plays a huge role in island life in Animal Crossing. If you are an aspiring fisherman and want to complete the encyclopedia, we have prepared this Animal Crossing New Horizons Fishing Guide

Animal Crossing New Horizons Fishing

First, we will discuss the fish present in deep sea of New Horizons.

Deep Sea Fish

These are the fish present in deep-sea along with their cost:

Fish Name Price
Abalone 1600
Acorn Barnacle 800
Chambered Nautilus 3600
Clam 1200
Ear Shell 1200
Flatworm 800
Giant Isopod 36000
Horsehair Crab 16000
Horseshoe Crab 6000
Lobster 10000
Mantis Shrimp 5000
Octopus 4800
Oyster 1600
Pearl Oyster 6400
Red King Crab 24000
Scallop 4000
Sea Anemone 400
Sea Cucumber 600
Sea Grapes 2400
Sea Slug 800
Sea Star 400
Sea Urchin 3200
Seaweed 800
Snow Crab 16000
Spider Crab 40000
Spiny Lobster 12000
Spotted Garden Eel 2400
Sweet Shrimp 2600
Tiger Prawn 6400
Turban Shell 1200

River Fish

These are the fish present in river along with their cost:

Fish Name Base Size (cm) Price
Angelfish 12 12000
Arapaima 300 40000
Arowana 70 40000
Barbel Steed 50 800
Bitterling 8 3600
Black Bass 50 1200
Carp 60 1200
Catfish 60 3200
Cherry Salmon 35 4000
Crucial Carp 20 480
Dace 35 800
Dorado 100 60000
Freshwater Goby 15 1200
Giant Snakehead 85 22000
Goldfish 15 5200
Guppy 4 5200
Koi 60 16000
Loach 20 1200
Mitten Crab 8 4000
Nibble Fish 8 6000
Pale Chub 15 800
Pike 120 7200
Piranha 30 10000
Pond Smelt 15 1200
Popeyed Goldfish 15 5200
Rainbow Trout 60 3200
Saddled Bichir 60 16000
Neon Tetra 2 2000
Soft-shelled Turtle 30 15000
Stringfish 140 60000
Sweetfish 25 3600
Yellow Perch 35 960

Sea Fish

These are the fish present in sea along with their cost:

Fish Name Base Size Price
Barred Knifejaw 60  20000
Blowfish 25 500
Blue Marlin 220 40000
Butterfly fish 60/18 4000
Clownfish 15 2600
Coelacanth 150 60000
Dab 50 1200
Football Fish unknown 10000
Giant Trevally 180 18000
Hammerhead Shark 250 32000
Horse Mackerel 10 600
Moray Eel 80 8000
Napoleonfish 180 40000
Oarfish 580 36000
Ocean Sunfish 300 16000
Olive Flounder 80 3200
Puffer Fish 35 960
Ray 120 12000
Red Snapper 90 12000
Ribbon Eel 120 2400
Saw Shark 150 48000
Sea Bass 100 800
Sea Butterfly 3 4000
Sea Horse 8 4400
Shark 540 60000
Squid 35 1600
Surgeonfish 31 4000
Tuna 230 28000
Whale Shark 600 52000
Zebra Turkeyfish 30 1600

Lake Fish

These are the fish that can be found in the lake:

Fish Name Base Size Price
Bluegill 25 480
Eel 100 8000
Gar 190 24000

Waterfall Fish

These are the fish that can be found in waterfall:

  • Char with price 15200 that has a base size of 150 cm.

Pond Fish

These fish can be found in the Pond:

Fish Name Base Size (cm) Price
Crawfish 12 800
Frog 12  480
Killifish 4 1200
Tadpole 4 400

Sea River Fish

These fish are found in the River:

Fish Name Base Size (cm) Price
King Salmon 140 7200
Salmon 90 2800

Selling fish or Donating to Museum
You can sell your fish at the written price to get money. The more expensive fish you catch, the more money you make. The other option is to donate the rare fish to the museum. But you will not get any money for it.