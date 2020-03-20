Xbox Series X Life Span To Last From 7 to 10 Years

Microsoft has stated that the Xbox Series X is designed to last 7-10 years in its recent Game Stack Live presentation. The upcoming console has reportedly been designed to be relevant for a while.

For those of you who are unaware, Microsoft recently held its Game Stack Live presentation. The show focused on various interviews and developer tools. We also got to know some interesting details regarding the Azure modules for Project xCloud.

However, the most interesting statement regarding the longevity of the Xbox Series X was made later on. According to Microsoft, the Xbox Series X is designed to last for at least 7 to 10 years. The American tech-company stated that they have been working on the next-gen Xbox console since 2016.

This isn’t surprising considering the Xbox One is itself 7 years old and still has 2 more years of game support left. Granted we aren’t taking into consideration other Xbox One variants. Let take a look at what features make the next-gen Xbox console, future proof.

Microsoft recently revealed the specs for their upcoming Xbox console. The machine has 12 teraflops of GPU power, with an 8core Zen 2 CPU. In the RAM department, the next-gen gaming machine will have 16Gigs of GDDR6 of memory. For the storage solution, the upcoming Xbox console sports a 1TB Custom NVME SSD.

Just going by the specs alone, the Xbox Series X looks like a high-end gaming PC. On top of that, console game optimization will allow this beast to provide incredible gaming performance. This level of hardware can certainly last at least 7 years until a new variant comes along.

Hardware specifications aren’t the only thing that makes the Xbox Series X future proof. Features like ‘Quick Resume‘ and DLI (Dynamic Latency Input) provide extra perks to the next-gen machine. On top of that, the console’s cooling solution rivals that of any modern gaming PC.

It is easy to understand how Microsoft can make such a bold statement. They have the hardware and the features to support Xbox Series X’s lifespan. All that is left is for Microsoft to provide this behemoth of a console with engaging first-party exclusive games.

Microsoft is expected to release the Xbox Series X at the end of 2020.