Space Engineers Update 1.194 Is Out, Frostbite DLC

Keen Software House’s Space Engineers has received a brand new update. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that their latest patch, Space Engineers Update 1.194, gives you an opportunity, like previous major releases, to support further development of the game. The developers have created a pack which consists of cosmetic items and the Frostbite scenario designed to enrich your game visually. This is the Frostbite Pack DLC and costs $3.99 USD.

Space Engineers is an open-world game that bets on the engineering, construction and maintenance of spaceships and stations. Players have to shape all kinds of the mentioned constructions, with different utilities, adapting to civil, military, and mining needs. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Space Engineers Update 1.194.

Visual Scripting Tool overhaul

Small Hydrogen Tank (for both Large and Small Grid)

New Planet: Triton (spawnable through admin spawn menu)

Scripted Weather Effects

New Workshop Browser screen instead of Steam overlay

Added 3rd person zoom speed slider into Controls (0-100%)

Full support for Gamepad

Added Gamepad help and hints to the UI

Added Gamepad scheme feature thanks to this Space Engineers patch. You can change Gamepad scheme in the Controls screen.

Added invert Y options (Controls screen) for controller

Crosshair can now be hidden with the UI (can be set in Game Options)

Control Stations block now switches view to 3rd person view by default

Shooting is now possible while sprinting, but slows down sprint to run speed

Servers should now be less likely in a state where they stop responding while connecting, downloading mods, etc.

Changed Reactor block description to better inform players about Uranium

UI visual changes

Color Picker screen has its own control binding now

Simulation and Render optimizations thanks to this Space Engineers patch.

CPU particles support removed

Controls changes to be more user friendly (the first screen)

Frostbite Scenario (co-op, up to 4 online players)

Frozen Armor Skin

Antenna Dish Block

Gate Block

Offset Door Block

6 different Dead Astronaut Blocks (Freight Container alternatives)

Emotes: Check Wrist and Cold

7 LCD Posters

Here you will find the complete list of all Space Engineers Update 1.194 patch notes. I remind you that Keen Software House’s Space Engineers released on February 28, 2019 for PC; and on April 15, 2020 for Xbox One.