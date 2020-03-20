Resident Evil 3 Demo Highlights RE6 Disaster

An easter egg in the recent Resident Evil 3 demo seemingly takes a jab at Capcom’s Resident Evil 6. Players stumbled across this easter egg during the gameplay of the demo.

Capcom recently released the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo for fans to enjoy. This playable teaser gave players an idea of what to expect in the upcoming survival horror game. In typical Resident Evil fashion, Capcom has littered the Resident Evil 3 demo with multiple easter eggs.

It has been pointed out that a poster in the demo seems to be poking fun at Resident Evil 6. The poster in question is for a game called “Disaster”. This poster is supposedly mimicking an RE6 poster, suggesting that even Capcom admits that the 6th Resident Evil game didn’t do so well.

The poster has a soldier akin to Leon Kennedy holding a gun at the silhouette of a monster. AestheticGamer even put the two posters together to make the comparison. Some fans believe that this is just a coincidence. However, many others think that Capcom is actually calling RE6 a “disaster”.

Fans and critics bashed Resident Evil 6 for abandoning the franchise’s horror aspect. It was surely a game of survival, but the horror element was sorely lacking. The game had multiple campaigns following different characters with interwoven storylines.

Apart from Leon Kennedy’s campaign, the rest of them felt like an action game with monsters and zombies. The atmosphere of the original RE games was absent in Resident Evil 5 and 6. No wonder, the game got terrible review scores. Even still, the game managed to sell successfully and became one of the best-selling Capcom games.

This was largely attributed to the engaging co-op experience provided by the game. Fortunately, Capcom managed to turn things around with Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 remake.

The Resident Evil 3 remake is almost upon us. The upcoming survival horror game will have a ‘perfect dodge‘ feature. This will enable Jill Valentine to evade zombies and monsters with great finesse and agility.

Akin to the original game, the Resident Evil 3 remake will see the return on Nemesis. Expect him to pop out of nowhere to make your life miserable.

Capcom’s latest survival horror game is just a couple of weeks away. We hope that it lives up to the hype and expectations that fans have for it. Capcom is set to release the Resident Evil 3 Remake on April 3 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.