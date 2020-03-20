The PlayStation 5 Could Be A “Great Deal” Says Former Xbox Marketing Director

Former Xbox Marketing Director recently had something to say regarding the PlayStation 5. Song Interactive Entertainment seems to be making the right moves according to the former Xbox director.

Not long ago, Sony Interactive Entertainment released the full specifications of the PlayStation 5. Along with the hardware specifications, Sony recently highlighted the backwards compatibility capabilities of their upcoming next-gen console.

Unfortunately, when the specs of the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 were compared, the PS5 fell short. This led to PlayStation fans bashing Sony for their supposed shortcomings. However, Albert Penello, former Xbox marketing director doesn’t think it’s not all doom and gloom for the PS5.

Penello states that he didn’t expect the PS5 to have as much graphics power as it does. On top of that, he believes that if the console’s price is somewhere around 400$, it will be a steal:

I think they are making a couple(of) very smart moves, actually. Remember, I never thought it [the GPU] was going to be much over 9 teraflops so I’m not disappointed. If this thing is actually $399 I think it’s a great deal.

The problem here is that the chances of the PlayStation 5 selling for 400$ seem very low. Recent reports suggested that due to parts becoming expensive, the PS5’s price will most likely be around the 500$ ballpark. If the Xbox Series X manages to have a similar price, most people may opt for the more powerful console.

The PlayStation 5 will need some very attractive exclusives to lure fans towards the platform. The fact of the matter is that console players aren’t as affected by hardware specifications as compared to PC gamers. Most people will buy a new console just for its brand recognition and their past experience with the platform.

However, console players are getting more tech-savvy day by day. Then there is the case of converting PC gamers to console gamers as well. Looking at the hardware of the next-gen consoles, one could argue that it is foolish to spend 400$ on a graphics card alone. You could just buy a complete gaming system for 500$ instead.

At this point, it all depends on the games. The PlayStation platform has definitely been on top when it comes to exclusives. Games like God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man and The Last of Us have made the PlayStation exclusives library, legendary. We will have to wait and see what unfolds in the coming future regarding the next-gen consoles.