Persona 5 Royal Update 1.01 Is Live, Day One

Persona 5 Royal has received some Day One updates in the form of Update 1.01. This update is now available on PS4. You will see that Persona 5 Royal Update 1.01 has some minor bug and text fixes; the game now allows players to select Japanese or English audio when starting a new game and also instructs them on how to change audio language; and it adds FIGS screenshots to in-game tutorials.

Persona 5 Royal is the extended and improved version of the successful Japanese RPG video game produced by ATLUS. The fifth installment now has a new edition that, while it continues to tell you an epic story in which a group of teenage students will have to face a supernatural threat thanks to their Persona, some special alter ego, will add new areas, characters and characteristics. Below you will find the complete list of all Persona 5 Royal Update 1.01, Day One patch notes.

Minor bug and text fixes.

Allows the players to select Japanese or English audio when starting a new game, and also instructs them on how to change audio language.

Adds FIGS screenshots to in-game tutorials.

Adds FIGS localization of weapon customization abbreviations and certain Mementos areas.

Adds correct FIGS area names to the seventh Palace.

As mentioned above, Persona 5 Royal expands the story of the original by also adding more musical themes, improvements that make everyday life more agile, and giving a better pace to a JRPG that easily exceeds the 100 hours mark. The developers (ATLUS) estimates 30% more content, more than Persona 4 Golden offered on PS Vita compared to Persona 4, especially thanks to more months expanding the adventures after the end seen in Persona 5.

Take note that ATLUS and SEGA’s Persona 5 Royal will release on March 31, 2020 for PlayStation 4.