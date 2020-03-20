Path of Exile Update 1.41 (3.10.0D) Is Out, Delirium Improvements

A brand new update released for Path of Exile. Grinding Gear Games’ latest patch released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Path of Exile Update 1.41 (3.10.0D) reduced the difficulty of Delirium monsters at each mist depth; they significantly reduced the chance of Delirium modifiers appearing on monsters; the Disgust’s mortars no longer deal damage on impact; and much more. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Path of Exile Update 1.41 (3.10.0D).

Delirium modifiers are now applied on a per-pack basis. This means that a given pack of monsters will only have a single Delirium modifier, rather than potentially having a variety of different modifiers.

Reduced the difficulty of Delirium monsters at each mist depth.

Increased the drop rate of Simulacrum Splinters.

Significantly reduced the chance of Delirium modifiers appearing on monsters thanks to this Path of Exile patch.

Disgust’s mortars no longer deal damage on impact.

Reduced the damage of the stationary volatiles created by Digust’s mortar skill by 30%.

Reduced the damage that Rage monsters deal by 20%.

Reduced the damage of the projectile skill that Spite monsters use by 50%. Additionally, this projectile skill is longer affected by additional projectile modifiers. The explosion damage is unchanged.

Increased the range at which Delirium objects that spawn monsters are triggered.

Increased the number of monster packs that spawn when you are far into the Delirium thanks to this Path of Exile patch.

Improved the visibility of Shavronne’s Books when under the effects of Delirium.

Fixed a bug where Delirium objects which spawn monsters weren’t spawning in maps affected by Delirium Orbs.

Fixed a bug where the Assailum unique helmet wasn’t restricted to only drop from Delirium bosses.

Fixed a bug where capturing Bestiary beasts didn’t give credit towards reward kill counters for Delirium encounters.

Fixed a bug where corrupting a Unique Jewel into a different Unique Jewel didn’t give credit towards the Curious Corruption challenge.

Path of Exile is a free action and role-playing game that follows the “free to play” model to offer us a Diablo-like experience in which we must choose between a character class and then make it evolve wherever we want, while facing hordes of enemies in the dungeons of the game.

The download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is 460 MB, but the size may differ depending on the platform. Are you anxious to see more details regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of Path of Exile Update 1.41 (3.10.0D). I remind you that Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile was on sale since October 23, 2013 for PC, August 2017 for Xbox One, and March 2019 for PS4.