Paladins Update 2.15 Released, Small Bug Fixes

A brand new update released for Paladins. Hi-Rez Studios’ latest hotfix released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The download and install size of Paladins Update 2.15 on the PlayStation 4 is about 80 MB. Take note that depending on the platform you are using, the download size may differ. This is purely a hotfix for the “capture” bug and a fix for the “no voice packs and announcers” bug. Below you will find the complete list of Paladins Update 2.15 patch notes.

Fixed: Capture bug.

Recently, the developers released another important hotfix for the game. You will find that Paladins Update 2.14 is quite a small patch, as they only confirmed one change that happened in this hotfix. Something that stands out with this hotfix is that they disabled Ranked play. This is being done to prevent any connection issues getting in the way of playing Ranked as they work on these fixes.

Paladins is a video game focused on fighting against other players in groups of up to five opponents in which we will have to choose a hero, with unique skills and aspects, to form a balanced team with which to achieve victory. Through a detailed system of points, Hi-Rez increases the strategic range of the game and allows each user to play a real role on the battlefield.

I remind you that Hi-Rez Studios and Evil Mojo Games’ Paladins released in 2016 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.