Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Has Been Rated, But There’s A Catch

It appears that all of the past rumors were indeed true and Modern Warfare 2 will be remastered for a release later in the year. However, there is one slight catch. The single-player campaign, not the multiplayer, of the direct sequel to Call of Duty 4 will be getting overhauled, at least for the time being.

Earlier today, the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee was spotted to have rated “Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered” last month on the request of Blizzard. While the filing makes no mention of the multiplayer, take note that the 2016 Modern Warfare Remastered was also initially revealed as a campaign-only project before the multiplayer was showcased in the following months. Hence, players can keep their fingers crossed for both modes of Modern Warfare 2 to get the same remastered treatment.

It was just last week when a massive leak claimed Activision to be releasing Modern Warfare 2 Remastered alongside the new Call of Duty installment, code-named Project: Zeus, at the end of 2020. The release will probably be similar to how the publisher bundled Modern Warfare Remastered with Infinite Warfare before giving the former a standalone version.

Furthermore, Sledgehammer Games has been claimed to be working on a free-to-play Call of Duty installment that will release for consoles, PC, and mobiles somewhere in 2021. There has been no mention of another World War installment, which could still be in the pipelines unless the free-to-play Call of Duty installment is something Sledgehammer Games will be supporting for a long, long time.

Right now, though, all focus remains on Warzone, the newly released battle royale mode of Modern Warfare. More than 15 million players have already tried out Warzone in the first week alone, making the mode more popular than Apex Legends and Fortnite — at least for the launch period. Those who already own Modern Warfare have to simply update their client to gain access to Warzone. Those still sitting on the fence about the latest Call of Duty installment can just download Warzone for free — without getting access to the main single-player and multiplayer of course.