MLB The Show 20 Update 1.04 Is Live, Fixes And Improvements

A new update went live for MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. MLB The Show 20 Update 1.04 has a few gameplay fixes and improvements. They fixed an issue that caused the Button Accuracy Throw Meter to get stuck in the red, following a specific bullpen operation; they increased the hitting difficulty in Diamond Dynasty; and fewer checked swings will now hit the ball into play.

MLB The Show 20 is a baseballers dream come true. The devs presented the video game with this phrase, betting on new forms of play, greater customization and much more exciting ways to get overall rewards. This game allows users to create their own baseball legacy in a comprehensive experience and manage the team of their dreams to cope with intense online competition. Below you will find the complete list of MLB The Show 20 Update 1.04 patch notes.

Fixed an issue that caused the Button Accuracy Throw Meter to get stuck in the red, following a specific bullpen operation.

Increase to hitting difficulty in Diamond Dynasty.

One note on the difficulty change. The difference is 1/4 the gap between Veteran and Allstar (or 1/2 the difference between Veteran+ and Allstar in Dynamic). Another way of saying it is, every time you change difficulty in DD (through matchmaking, etc..), you blow way past this level of change by a factor of 4x in MLB The Show 20 (going from Veteran to Allstar is the same as applying the patch 4 times).

Between difficulty settings, the biggest result is you get more swing and misses and fouls on your worst swings. The swing feedback meaning doesn’t really change (Perfect-Perfect, Squared Up, Good, Okay, etc..). Difficulty does not change the hit types – what changes is how often you earn them.

On hit type feedback, the strategy guide quotes the user stats from Beta. This is from averaging tens of thousands of users: Batting average on Perfect Contact is around .850.

This is influenced by how you swing in MLB The Show 20 (flyballs or groundballs) and the batter’s attribute (a pitcher is not going to HR as often), but otherwise the same idea applies. About 30% of perfect-perfect are HRs but you will get streaks naturally.

Last I checked, Squared Up was around 60-65% hits depending on type and attribute again. You are going to get streaks both ways.

Fewer checked swings will hit the ball into play.

Pitch speed slider has more range.

When swinging early on an outside pitch, fly balls and line drives that would be labeled ‘Rolled Over’ will now be labeled ‘Out in Front’.

I remind you that SIE San Diego Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s MLB The Show 20 released on March 17, 2020 exclusively for PlayStation 4.