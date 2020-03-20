Hunt: Showdown Update 1.03 (1.2.1) Is Live, PS4 And Xbox One

Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown has received a new update. This patch is now available on PS4 and Xbox One. You will find that their latest patch, Hunt: Showdown Update 1.03 (1.2.1), reduced perceivable delay after in-game camera rotation and character movement (Input Lag), and disabled the aim assist feature for the Nitro Express rifle in order to avoid it being exploited in close-quarters fights.

This is a first-person multiplayer cooperative action video game developed by Crytek that invites us to put ourselves in the shoes of a monster hunter. Our mission is to bring down the most diverse creatures imaginable in search of the greatest reward imaginable, and is available on PC and consoles. Below you will see some key patch notes regarding Hunt: Showdown Update 1.03 (1.2.1).

Reduced perceivable delay after in-game camera rotation and character movement (Input Lag).

Developer note: With our latest fixes to input lag, we’ve shaved off the most outstanding delays Hunt had between player input and on-screen responses. When you try out the new update you should definitely feel like aiming is more responsive, as we are now ensuring that input is processed in the same frame it is read by our systems. This is not to say all delay has been eliminated, some will still remain, both in hardware latency from your controller to the console, but also on our end due to the way the rendering pipeline is built. We ate Hunt: Showdown are still investigating ways to further improve on this end, but be advised that any improvements to be made will take a much longer time to materialize. However, we are confident that the changes we’ve done now will already present a world of difference in the quality of your experience, and we are looking forward to hearing your feedback!

With our latest fixes to input lag, we’ve shaved off the most outstanding delays Hunt had between player input and on-screen responses. When you try out the new update you should definitely feel like aiming is more responsive, as we are now ensuring that input is processed in the same frame it is read by our systems. This is not to say all delay has been eliminated, some will still remain, both in hardware latency from your controller to the console, but also on our end due to the way the rendering pipeline is built. We ate Hunt: Showdown are still investigating ways to further improve on this end, but be advised that any improvements to be made will take a much longer time to materialize. However, we are confident that the changes we’ve done now will already present a world of difference in the quality of your experience, and we are looking forward to hearing your feedback! Increased sensitivity setting ranges.

Developer note: In line with the improvements to input lag, we took the opportunity to also adjust some of the settings for controller sensitivity. Hunt: Showdown Players now have effectively three times the range compared to before to adjust their sensitivity settings. (Please note that for the sake of readability in the menu, we only increased the maximum amount from 2 to 3 visually, but incorporated a new scale factor.) Players, who wish to reduce the ‘ turning extra strength ‘ setting (acceleration at input limit) should now be able to achieve more comfortable turn speeds. We recommend that players adjust or reset their sensitivity settings to fully utilize all adjustments that we have made and find the best settings for them.

In line with the improvements to input lag, we took the opportunity to also adjust some of the settings for controller sensitivity. Hunt: Showdown Players now have effectively three times the range compared to before to adjust their sensitivity settings. (Please note that for the sake of readability in the menu, we only increased the maximum amount from 2 to 3 visually, but incorporated a new scale factor.) Players, who wish to reduce the ‘ turning extra strength ‘ setting (acceleration at input limit) should now be able to achieve more comfortable turn speeds. We recommend that players adjust or reset their sensitivity settings to fully utilize all adjustments that we have made and find the best settings for them. Disabled the aim assist feature for the Nitro Express rifle in order to avoid it being exploited in close-quarters fights.

Want more deets regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of Hunt: Showdown Update 1.03 (1.2.1) patch notes. I remind you that Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown released on August 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.