GTA 5 Is Still The Best-Selling Game In The U.S.

Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) was released more than six years ago and still continues to dominate sales across all supported platforms. The installment has not only earned hundreds of accolades since release but has also set several milestones for current- and next-generation games to pursue.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, analyst Mat Piscatella from The NPD Group published a list of the twenty best-selling games in the United States as of February 2020. The games were ranked according to dollar-sales in the country since their respective release dates and ignore revenue obtained from microtransactions or post-release expansion packs.

From The NPD Group – US top 20 best-selling games by platform (Excluding DLC/MTX). Life to date ending February 2020, ranked on dollar sales. pic.twitter.com/B35snduPIF — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 20, 2020

Unsurprisingly, GTA 5 was placed at the top of the list for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, ahead of the Call of Duty franchise as well as Red Dead Redemption 2 which was also developed by Rockstar Games. The really scary thing to note here is that GTA 5 wears the best-selling crown without even accounting for microtransactions. Until 2019, GTA Online had made more than $1 billion in microtransactions revenues while the base game itself had sold more than 115 million copies worldwide. At this point, such stellar success might have even left Rockstar Games in a complete daze.

That being said, the time for a new entry has arrived. Rockstar Games has been strongly rumored to be working on a GTA 6 for next-generation consoles. Back in December 2018, an anonymous third-party developer from Europe claimed that GTA 6 will be releasing on PlayStation 5 during the holiday season of 2020. The same leak also suggested that Sony has struck a deal with Rockstar Games to keep GTA 6 exclusive to its new-generation console for an entire month. In addition, the setting will be either Miami or New York.

Rockstar Games was also spotted to be recruiting environmental artists to create “next-generation” open-worlds. With Red Dead Redemption 2 already out, it goes without saying that the only open-world for Rockstar Games would be GTA 6 right now. That’s unless Max Payne is making a flashy return.