Dreams Update 2.07 Is Live, Minor Bugs And Tweaks

A brand new update released for Dreams. Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s latest patch is only available on PlayStation 4. The download and install size of Dreams Update 2.07 on the PlayStation 4 is about 94 MB. Most importantly, you will see that they fixed a random crash that could occur when navigating the dreamiverse, and some other minor bugs and tweaks. Below you will find the complete list of Dreams Update 2.07 patch notes.

A random crash that could occur when navigating the dreamiverse. Fixed: Various minor bugs and tweaks.

Recently, another important patch released for the game. You will find that Dreams Update 2.06 is quite a small update, as the download and install size is only 104 MB. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added The Welcome Garden Art Pack which contains more than 40 sculptures and they also added a green online indicator next to a dreamer’s name.

Also, thanks to this Dreams patch, most Used Creations are now in the Impy Awards playlists; updated various tweaks and improvements to the Community Jam UI; fixed an issue where the notifications feed would return to the start of the list after viewing one; and some minor tweaks and overall improvements.

Dreams is an ambitious game developed by Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The devs took the maximum of creativity as a playable stronghold of Little Big Planet to a new level, presenting us with absolute freedom to experience and create worlds in three dimensions where you can play and enjoy.

I remind you that Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Dreams released on February 14, 2020.