Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.06 Released, Time Machine

BANDAI NAMCO and CyberConnect2’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has received a new update. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that their latest patch, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.06, added the highly anticipated Time Machine (with this you can replay the main story and uncleared sub stories); they added hints to some sub stories; they added the ability to skip end the credits; and they made various unknown adjustments.

This is a role playing game based on the Dragon Ball saga that tells us about Goku’s adventures during the Dragon Ball Z saga. As confirmed by CyberConnect2 (the people responsible for the game), the title focuses on one of the golden stages of manga and anime, telling us the events that happened in those moments in an unprecedented and very spectacular way. Below you will see the complete list of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.06 patch notes.

Added Time Machine (replay main story and uncleared sub stories)

Added hints to some sub stories

Added ability to skip end credits

Made other adjustments

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Update 1.04 has a few improvements and adjustments. Something that stands out in this patch is that they reduced load times when traveling from one area to another and they fixed an issue where users would go straight to the Title Screen without viewing the Opening Cinematic.

I remind you that BANDAI NAMCO and CyberConnect2’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot released on January 17, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.