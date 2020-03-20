Dota Underlords ClientVersion 402 Is Out, The Update In Which Bloodseeker

Dota Underlords has received some updates in the form of ClientVersion 402. This update is now available on PC (Steam), Android, and iOS devices. You will see that Dota Underlords ClientVersion 402 has various general bug fixes, Underlord changes, Hero changes, item changes, and alliance changes. Something that stands out in this update is that on 2 GB iOS devices, they made the game much more memory efficient, noticeably decreasing crashes.

Based on the popular DOTA Auto Chess mod, Valve launched with Dota Underlords. In this game fans face other opponents in battles that include growing, building, combining and improving the level of a team in a battle for the dominance of the city. Below you will see some key patch notes regarding Dota Underlords ClientVersion 402.

Made the game much more memory efficient, noticeably decreasing crashes on 2GB iOS devices.

Fixed opponent selection during a match not being sufficiently random (especially noticeable in Duos).

Fixed an issue where tilting the camera could, in some circumstances, cause bench units to disappear on mobile.

Fixed alliance pip displays sometimes being wrong when shifting units around during prepare phase.

Updated District Complete flow in City Crawl.

UI performance improvements.

Improved UX of the progress popup thanks to this Dota Underlords update.

Fixed showing an (invalid string) version of the Has Available Objectives button if there are, in fact, no available objectives.

Fixed an issue with purchasing on iOS regarding Parental Controls. Added extra logging to support finding and fixing any further issues.

Fixed unit info panel using the wrong models for Target Buddy and Barricade contraptions if you’ve equipped a reward for them.

Fixed Hobgen’s, Enno’s, and Jull’s victory dance reward when wearing skin rewards.

Fixed “Equip” button sometimes not working on the reward popup thanks to this Dota Underlords update.

Fixed “Invalid” overlapping the Hardcore XP bot difficulty selection in some cases.

Improved sell/send unit UI region sizing on 4:3 mobile displays. Should prevent it overlapping the board and causing spurious sales.

Fixed an issue with dragging items displaying wrong UI while a unit is selected.

Fixed some typos in newspaper headlines.

Various sound improvements.

Here you will see the complete list of all Dota Underlords ClientVersion 402 patch notes. Take note that Valve’s Dota Underlords released as a free-to-play game in early access on June 20, 2019. The game officially released on February 25, 2020 for Android, iOS, and PC (Steam).