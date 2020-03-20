If you are looking for even more challenging events then you could just get access to slayer gates for which you will need keys. Our Doom Eternal Slayer Gates guide will help you understand this new challenging arena battles.

Doom Eternal Slayer Gates

The Slayer Gates offer intense encounters so be ready. The reason why these are so challenging is that your ammo and lives spent in a gate will not be restored afterwards but the rewards are also quite impressive as you get three weapon points and an Empyrean key!

Your main challenge in these 6 gates could be the Empowered Demons which are empowered directly by Khan Maykr when they kill another player in the campaigns.

This makes them quite strong and difficult to kill but in return, they drop much more resources too. You can recognize them by the name of the player they killed, hovering on their head

You will need 6 Empyrean keys each from each Slayer gate to unlock the Unmaykr weapon at the Fortress of Doom. So be ready to kill all the challenging hostiles in the 6 gates to make the powerful weapon all yours.

To gain access to a Slayer gate, you will have to find its corresponding Slayer gate key which is always located in the same level. Once you are at a slayer gate, just search the obscure hiding spots nearby to find a purple key.

This purple gate key will unlock Slayer Gates for you and then you can take on the hordes of challenging cyberdemon that await within.

As Slayer Gates are the toughest challenge in the game, it is recommended that you only take on them when you have either finished the campaign or are far ahead in the story to have unlocked some really good weapons.

Successfully completing each Slayer Gate will reward you with weapon points and an Empyrean key, the only source of the key, which can be used to access Unmaykr.