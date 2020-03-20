In Doom Eternal, the Doom Slayer returns from Hell to save humanity by embarking on a quest to destroy the Hell Priests. One of these bosses is the Gladiator. In this Doom Eternal Gladiator Boss guide, we will explain how to defeat this boss.

Doom Eternal Gladiator Boss

You face this boss during the Sentinel Prime mission. As you play through the mission, there will be a scene in which Khan Meykr in a Yellowish aura, will tell about her plans to destroy the Earth.

After that, head into the tunnel towards the next marker. When you reach the marker, a cutscene will play after which the Gladiator boss will appear.

At the start of the fight, the gladiator boss will have a huge shield and a mace as his weapon. In one of his attacks, he will throw an energy ball towards you. Escape it by moving out of its way.

In another attack, he will launch his mace towards you. He will spawn some helpers that will move towards you to attack you.

When the Gladiator has its shield, you need to shoot the shield whenever it blinks and then momentarily flashes green, which will stagger the Gladiator allowing you to deal a bit of damage.

When staggered, you can move close to deal more damage. Keep repeating this style until his shield breaks.

When his shield breaks, he will then have two whips that he will use to attack you. In addition to the previous attacks, he will have a new attack in which he will use his whips to create a yellow shield that will block your attacks. This shield is temporary and when it ends, he will be vulnerable to your attacks.

Eventually, he will block two sides of the arena so you cannot move. He will then send waves towards you which you can only escape by either jumping over them or going under.

Keep escaping his attacks and hitting him to drain all his HP and defeat him.