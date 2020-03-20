Bethesda Accidentally Shipped DOOM Eternal Without Denuvo DRM

It looks like Bethesda Softworks forgot to remove an unmodified .EXE file from DOOM Eternal. This file, unprotected by the Denuvo DRM, will definitely make pirating the game a lot easier.

ResetEra forum members noted that Bethesda Softworks has made a huge blunder. As fans were eagerly awaiting the release of DOOM Eternal, a few people noticed something unusual. The game’s install folder had its usual main .EXE file along with another one unprotected by the Denuvo DRM.

For some odd reason, Bethesda left this unmodified file in the download package of DOOM Eternal. Adding insult to injury, Bethesda left this file in a folder called “original”.

For those of you who don’t know, the Denuvo DRM is a software that makes it hard for people to pirate or crack a game. However, it doesn’t work if the game developer exposes the.EXE file without the aforementioned DRM.

Bethesda only made this mistake for DOOM Eternal’s Bethesda launcher version. The Steam version of the game doesn’t seem to have this additional, unprotected file. After the game went live, Bethesda was quick to remove the unmodified .EXE file but it was already too late. Pirates already noticed and took advantage of the situation.

This isn’t the first time Bethesda has made this mistake. When Rage 2 was released, Bethesda forgot to ship the DRM-enabled .EXE file for the company’s launcher version as well. Pirates definitely had a field day when that happened.

In other more exciting news, DOOM Eternal is out!. If you are experiencing any issues in running the game, this FAQ page may come in handy. The game is as glorious as people expected it to be. From gory executions to unique weaponry, DOOM Eternal has it all.

If you wish to get familiar with the weapons in the newly-released game, you can check out our weapons guide here. DOOM Eternal is available on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows.