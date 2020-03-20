Doom Eternal Cheats Guide

DOOM Eternal gives players the option to mess with the game’s mechanics using cheat codes. There are not a lot of them in the game, but the ones available are extremely OP. This guide will show you every single cheat code currently available in DOOM Eternal.

Doom Eternal Cheat Codes

To actually be able to use the cheat codes, you need to get some floppy disks; which are a collectible item in the game. Every floppy disk you collect will unlock a unique cheat code in the game.

Now that you have the cheat codes unlocked, travel to the Fortress of Doom and use the mission terminal to activate a cheat code. Using these cheat codes, you can either amp up the difficulty of the game or make it easier.

Note: You need to complete a level legitimately first before you can use a cheat code in it.

IDKFA – Unlocks every single weapon and piece of equipment in the game, and also masters all the weapons.

Infinite Extra Lives – Gives the player infinite lives.

Powerup Mode: Onslaught – Activates the Onslaught powerup which lasts for the entire duration of the mission.

Powerup Mode: Overdrive – Activates the Overdrive powerup which lasts for the entire duration of the mission.

Powerup Mode: Berserk – Activates the Berserk powerup but this only works on Exultia, ARC Complex, Mars Core, Hell on Earth and Super Gore Nest.

Silver Bullet Mode – Gives the player the ability to kill staggered demons with just one hit from explosions, dashing, projectiles or Flame Belch.

IDDQD – Grants player Sentinel Armor which lasts for the entire duration of the mission.

Instant Stagger Mode – Allows the player to instantly stagger demons by just a single hit from explosions, dashing, projectiles or Flame Belch. Does not work on special bosses.

All Runes – Unlocks every single Rune.

Party Mode – Demons burst into confetti on full body gib, lower body gib, upper body gib, limb loss, and fatal headshots.

Famine Mode – Stops Demons from dropping armor or health when they die.

QuakeCon Mode – Plays an audience cheer depending on your gameplay.

Activate All Cheats – Enables every single cheat code that has been unlocked.