Don’t Starve Together Update Released, Wendy’s Character Refresh

A new update went live for Don’t Starve Together on PC (Steam). In Don’t Starve Together Wendy’s Character Refresh, you will see that Wendy carries a flower that can summon her sister Abigail’s spirit; Abigail’s spirit gets stronger over time but starts over if she is destroyed; Abigail’s might is tied to Wendy’s health, making her fight harder while Wendy is weak; Wendy can ask Abigail to stay close to her or roam more free via Abigail’s flower; and much more.

This is the multiplayer expansion of the survival title Don’t Starve, a game by Klei Entertainment, which debuted in 2013 on PC and later came to consoles. The cooperative multiplayer concept that the game incorporates has been completed with challenges and new experiences such as seasons, characters and enemies.

This is all to constitute the distinctive features of this title, which expands the universe of the well-known title. The multiplayer can be enjoyed in local mode on split screen or online. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Don’t Starve Together Wendy’s Character Refresh.

Wendy does not lose sanity due to ghosts in this Don’t Starve Together update.

Pipspooks can now be found roaming around gravestones.

Wendy can commune with Pipspooks to help them find peace in exchange for Mourning Glory.

Wendy can use Mourning Glory in her Ectoherbology crafting tab to help her sister’s spirit in various ways.

Wendy has reduced damage in combat, but suffers less sanity drain from auras and the dark.

Here you will find the complete list of Don’t Starve Together Wendy’s Character Refresh patch notes. I remind you that Klei Entertainment’s Don’t Starve Together released early access on December 15, 2014 for Steam. The full game released on April 21, 2016 for Steam; and on September 19, 2016 for PS4 and Xbox One.