Destiny 2 Hotfix 2.8.0.1 Released, Artifact Power Disabled

Destiny 2 has received hotfix 2.8.0.1. Take note that this is purely a server update for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Destiny 2 hotfix 2.8.0.1 is a small update as there are only two patch notes. Something that stands out in this update is that they disabled the Artifact Power for Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner, and the missing hidden triumph for the Almighty Seal can now be seen.

Destiny 2 is a first-person action and shooting video game with RPG elements. The game has been developed by Bungie. This is the second installment of the Destiny video game. This sequel takes us to the fall of the last city before the invading forces led by Primus Ghaul, the commander of the Red Legion.

In this way, we will fight again through the Solar System, discover new weapons and skills and face the Red Legion, gathering all the heroes and forging new legends in order to recover the home that has been taken from us. Below you will find the complete list of Destiny 2 Hotfix 2.8.0.1 patch notes.

Artifact Power will be disabled for Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner.

The missing hidden triumph for the Almighty Seal can now be seen.

Recently, another update released for the game. You will find that Destiny 2 Update 2.8.0 has loads of combat system improvements, player identity system adjustments, various bug fixes, and much more. Something that stands out in this patch is that this brings the newest season, Season Of The Worthy, to life; and The Anomaly, Cauldron, and Exodus Blue have been added to the Crucible map rotation. Take note that these maps will now appear in most playlists.

I remind you that Bungie’s Destiny 2 was on sale since September 6, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.