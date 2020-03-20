Dauntless Update 1.2.0 Is Out, Scorched Earth

A new update went live for Dauntless on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Dauntless Update 1.2.0 introduces the new Blaze Escalation, the Searing Talons Hunt Pass, and allows players who complete their Hunt Pass to access the Vault. The new Escalation (Scorched Earth) brings new amps, new Behemoth variants, and an all-new king of the hill. Something else that stands out in this patch is that loading screens now have handy tips for you to read while waiting.

Dauntless is an action adventure and cooperative video game that proposes four players to hunt gigantic monsters, known as Behemoths, who live in the colorful fantasy world that this video game brings to life. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dauntless Update 1.2.0.

New Escalation: Scorched Earth has arrived. Our new Escalation brings new amps, new Behemoth variants, and an all-new king of the hill. Ascend to the volcano to face Torgadoro, the biggest Behemoth yet!

Titan’s Crash special total damage reduced to 1000 (down from 1200). War pike: Rate of stacking towards applying the weapon’s elemental effect (e.g. on fire) increased by 25%.

Take note that the download and install size on PlayStation 4 is about 5.2 GB. Depending on your platform, the download and install size may differ. Here you will find the complete list of Dauntless Update 1.2.0 patch notes. I remind you that Phoenix Labs’ Dauntless released on September 26, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and on December 10, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.