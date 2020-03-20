CTO Of Ready At Dawn Studios States PS5 Is “Revolutionary”

According to the founder for Ready at Dawn studios, the Playstation 5 will prove to be “Revolutionary” after its release. The CTO criticized the performance comparison between the Xbox Series X and PS5 in this recent post.

Andrea Pessino, CTO of Ready at Dawn, recently took to Twitter to share his two cents on Sony’s upcoming next-gen console. This is what he had to say:

Within a year from its launch gamers will fully appreciate that the PlayStation 5 is one of the most revolutionary, inspired home consoles ever designed, and will feel silly for having spent energy arguing about “teraflops” and other similarly misunderstood specs.

According to Pessino, people don’t realize what the PS5 will be capable of. He even threw shade at Sony and Microsoft fanboys bickering over the hardware of the two consoles.

If you didn’t know, the hardware specs for the next-gen consoles were released recently. The comparison between the two machines shows that the Xbox Series X is more powerful than the PS5. This sparked a whole new chapter of online debate between fans of both consoles.

Xbox loyalists felt triumphant knowing that their upcoming console beats the PS5 in raw performance. On the other side, PlayStation enthusiasts are on the defense as of right now. They bring up other features of the next-gen Sony console that are better than its Microsoft counterpart.

This feature is, of course, referring to the PS5’s SSD specifications. The console has an IO throughput of 5.5GBps for raw data and 8-9 Gbps for the compressed data. This is way more than the Xbox Series X’s 2.4GB/s (Raw) and 4.8GB/s (Compressed) throughput.

On the basis of this spec are alone, game developers are freaking out over the PS5. The lightning-fast transfer speeds will allow the next-gen Sony console to offload games really quickly. This seems more attractive to devs than to gamers themselves.

Pessino’s comments suggest that minor performance differences don’t mean much. Once both the consoles have been out for a while, people will begin to realize the usefulness of PS5’s SSS specs. We will have to wait and see if the PS5 can overcome the performance difference between the two next-gen consoles.