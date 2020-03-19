Xbox Series X Still Targeting Holiday 2020, Thanksgiving Release Date Was “Inaccurately Listed”

Microsoft had previously confirmed that Xbox Series X would launch worldwide in the holiday season at the end of the year. However, last night, the official website was updated to reveal that Xbox Series X would be launching on November 26, 2020 instead – otherwise known as Thanksgiving in the United States. That release date, though, has now been put down by Microsoft.

Following a quick update, the official website once again mentions Xbox Series X to be targeting a release in “holiday 2020” and the previous reference to “Thanksgiving 2020” has been completely removed.

Taking to Twitter shortly after, Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb added that the Thanksgiving release date was an inaccurate listing and that Microsoft is still eying a worldwide launch for Xbox Series X in December 2020.

An Xbox product page in some regions inaccurately listed the launch date for Xbox Series X as Thanksgiving 2020. We are committed to launching Holiday 2020 — Larry Hryb ?✨ (@majornelson) March 18, 2020

Microsoft may still be pondering over a release window due to the coronavirus outbreak. If the situation continues to deteriorate, Microsoft may consider to delay the launch or, as some analysts have predicted, move forward with a “limited” launch during the holiday season.

On the other side of the fence, Sony has assured that the coronavirus outbreak has not delayed the launch of PlayStation 5 — at least for the time being. The company will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and for now, everything is on schedule for a worldwide PlayStation 5 launch in the holiday season at the end of the year.

Xbox Series X, in all rights, looks beastly and a worthy contender for next-generation. The consoles “delivers a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher frame rates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming,” according to Microsoft. Featuring the all-important 12 teraflops, Xbox Series X promises to pump high and stable frame rates at higher resolutions.